AbdulRazaq Domesticates National WEE Policy In Kwara

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has launched the domestication of the National Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy, positioning Kwara as the first state in North Central Nigeria to adopt the national policy.

Speaking at the event in Ilorin, the governor said the policy will dismantle systemic barriers preventing women from accessing public sector contracts and leadership roles.

“This initiative creates more opportunities for women and reinforces our commitment to a Kwara where no woman is left behind and every girl can aspire to greatness,” AbdulRazaq said.

Organised by the Office of the First Lady, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, in partnership with the Ajike People’s Support Centre and Eden Venture Group, the event was attended by top government officials, including Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim (represented by Dr Jummai Idonije), and other dignitaries such as the Emir of Shonga, Dr Haliru Yahaya, and various women support groups.

The governor highlighted his administration’s track record in gender inclusion, referencing the Gender Composition Bill mandating at least 35% female representation in appointments, a cabinet once comprising over 56% women, the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, and the establishment of a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).

He also commended First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for promoting gender equity nationally and applauded the efforts of his wife, Olufolake, for complementing the government’s work in women empowerment.

In her remarks, Mrs AbdulRazaq said women across Nigeria face barriers to economic participation, but such hurdles are being broken through deliberate government action in Kwara.

“The domestication of the WEE policy exemplifies our collective resolve to unlock the economic potential of women and girls across Kwara and Nigeria,” she said.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Afolashade Opeyemi, said the administration has remained steadfast in empowering women, while Dr Idonije praised the governor’s leadership, describing the policy as a gateway to transformative economic progress.

Mrs Roda Robinson, CEO of HACEY, called the policy a vital tool for delivering inclusive growth, while Miss Fifehan Osikolu of Eden Venture Group commended the governor and his wife for their unwavering dedication to women’s advancement.