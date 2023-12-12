AbdulRazaq Declares 10th Kwara Trade Fair Open

…Pledges expansion of infrastructure, improved business climate

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared the 10th Kwara Trade Fair, with a pledge to continue to upgrade existing infrastructure and build new ones to ease movement of people, goods and services.

The Governor said his administration has continued to streamline business processes to improve the ease of doing business and keep the state as a top investment destination in Nigeria.

Addressing guests at the opening ceremony of the Trade Fair which is organised annually by the Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), AbdulRazaq hailed KWACCIMA, the organised private sector, and other relevant stakeholders for their efforts and contributions that culminated in the hosting of another amazing trade fair.

“Regardless of the general economic situations worldwide, the quality of what we are seeing here is a testament to the conducive environment that Kwara has become for all legitimate businesses and economic concerns. What is at play here are ingenuity, innovation, and collaboration,” the Governor said, adding that the government would continue to work with all stakeholders, especially all the security agencies, to keep the state safe and healthy for businesses to thrive.

“The Nano, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NMSMEs) are the life wire of any thriving economy. This explains our many interventions in this area, including the Kwapreneur initiative, Owo Isowo, conditional cash transfer, and many others,” he stated.

“This administration has invested so much in different projects and programmes to upskill our young people and create the platforms for sustainable job creation. Such initiatives include the innovation hub, garment factory, visual arts centre, sugar film factory, and shea butter factory, among others.

“The whole world is going through a new phase in economic recovery, owing to climate change and different developments of the past years. At this time, we must work together to build a more resilient economy and a sustainable future.”

Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology (BIT) Hon. Damilola Yusuf Adelodun, for her part, said the Trade Fair serves not just to showcase products and services, but also to establish and maintain customer relations, find business partners and personnel, market research instrument, and position companies.

She challenged business moguls and entrepreneurs in the state to think beyond conventional boundaries and envision Kwara as a hub of innovation and economic prosperity.

Representative of the President for NACCIMA (National Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture) Olusoji Fagbemi, said NACCIMA is undertaking economic initiatives that will impact the life of Kwarans, adding that the organisation was ready to partner with the state government, especially on its various developmental programmes.

KWACCIMA President Chief Mrs Ronke Adeyemí, in her remarks, said the fair, like before, was designed to give the business community an opportunity to showcase their products and services and attract customers and investors, while appreciating Governor AbdulRazaq for his love for the development of the private sector and his support for the agency to host the 10th trade fair.