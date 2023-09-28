AbdulRazaq Congratulates Muslim Faithful

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday joined thousands of Muslim faithful at the 2023 public commemoration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad in Ilorin, the state capital,

charging the faithful to imbibe Prophet Mohammed’s spirit of sincerity of purpose, fairness, compassion to all, constant remembrance of God, and a strong sense of community built on the fear of God and collective good.

He said: “I join the entire Muslim community and people of Kwara State as a whole to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad. May the peace and blessings of Allah be on the Prophet, his households, his companions, and all of us.

“There is no limitation to how far we can go if we always act as a community of people united by common humanity and interdependence. I urge us to work together as one people joined by one destiny and exemplary values.

“Esteemed brothers and sisters, and our leaders, I assure you that our administration will continue to do its best within available resources to serve you in fairness. We will always act in good faith. “Once again, I congratulate the Muslim community on the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet.”