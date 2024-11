Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the appointment of a new Governing Board for the College of Health Technology Offa, with Mallam Halidu Muhammad as the Chairman.

This was contained in a press statement made available to Newsmen on Friday in Ilorin, the State capital.

Other members of the board are Mudashiru Lateefat Adeola; Omotayo James Omidiji; Solahudeen Owoyale AbdulRasheed; Dada Rebecca Oluyemisi; and Abdulrauph Ibraheem.

Share

Please follow and like us: