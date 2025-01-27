Abdulrazaq Appointed As Global Sustainability Summit Board’s Chairperson

Share

Canon Otto, the convener of Global Sustainability Summit, has described the appointment of Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State, as the Chairperson of its Board of Advisors as a pivotal moment in the life of the organization.

In a statement yesterday, Otto stated that Ambassador Abdulrazaq’s remarkable history of leadership, diplomacy and commitment to sustainable development positions her as a vital asset in driving initiatives that advance environmental conservation, social responsibility and economic growth.

The environmentalist noted that the First Lady’s visionary leadership will play a pivotal role in fostering meaningful partnerships and ensuring the summit continues to be a catalyst for transformative action.

“Her leadership is expected to bring significant value to the summit’s ongoing efforts to drive meaningful development globally”, Otto said. Accepting the role, Ambassador Abdulrazaq expressed her commitment to supporting the summit’s vision.

