Abdulrasaq, Makinde, Emir Of Ilorin, Others Storm Osun For YPF Annual Ramadan Lecture

A sociopolitical group, Yoruba Progressive Forum (YPF) will hold the fourth edition of its annual Tinubu/Shettima Ramadan Lecture, on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The three-in-one programme, according to YPF National Coordinator, Alhaji Lateef Olalekan will hold at Ede South Local Government Secretariat, Oke-Iresi Ede, Osun State, at exactly 11:00 am.

He said the guest lecturer, Sheik Taofeek Akewugbagold would be doing justice to a topic: “Rewards From Allah For Good Deeds”.

YPF National Coordinator further hinted that the invited Islamic Clerics would pray for peace and economic stability in Nigeria.

However, 200 million naira fundraising for widows and the needy would be launched the same day.

He said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the Chairman of the Day while Alhaja Naimot Salako Oyedele would be the Mother of the Day.

Royal Father of the day, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi while Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola shall be the royal host of the day.

Expected at the event are the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and his counterparts from Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Lagos State, Babajide Sanwolu, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebamiji and Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Also, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, His Eminence, Alhaji Ibraheem Zulukenani Gambari, Emir of Ilorin, Rt Honourable Adejare Bello, former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly.

He, therefore urged all the invited guests, residents of the state and Muslim Ummah to be at the venue of the event on time so as to finish as planned.