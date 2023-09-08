AbdulRasaq Advocates Synergy Among Heads Of Tertiary Institutions In Kwara 

A collaborative synergy on common goals among Heads of Tertiary Institutions and stakeholders in the education sector has been advocated with a view to attaining the desired policy thrust of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration in tertiary institutions across Kwara State.

The new Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Mary Ronke Arinde, made the advocacy during a familiarisation session with the Heads of Tertiary Institutions in her office on Thursday.

Dr. Arinde emphasised the need to meaningfully engage students in tertiary institutions to acquire skills for effective teamwork, resolving conflicts, and research skills towards the realisation of their dreams.

She also stressed the need for unification of their common goals and alignment of interests.

“In our different institutions, let us be driven by real-time monitoring, evaluation, and report by milestone”, Arinde stated.

The Commissioner assured the team that any problem escalated to her desk would receive prompt attention, promising to run an open-door policy.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Barr. Sabitiyu Grillo had appreciated the state governor for the appointment of Dr. Arinde, whom she described as a round peg in a round hole.

Barr. Grillo enjoined the tertiary institutions’ heads to be proactive and initiate new innovations that would enhance efficient productivity and service delivery across the institutions in the state.

She affirmed that the forum would be an avenue for streaming the dialogue between education policy-makers, innovators, and other principal actors, in order to support the institutions with their requirements in making progress towards their sustainability.

In his remarks, the Provost of the College of Education, Oro, who also doubles as the Chairman of Heads of Tertiary Institutions in the state, Prof. Mukaila Aremu, applauded Governor AbdulRazaq for appointing an

End to paddle the affairs of tertiary education in the state.

Prof. Aremu assured the Commissioner and her team of their unflinching support at ensuring qualitative progress and efficient service delivery in the sector.