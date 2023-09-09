ABDULRASAK: We Expelled Kwankwaso, Others For Violating Nnpp’s Constitution

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Mr. Abdusalam Abdulrasak, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO talked about the crisis rocking the party, saying the decision of the Chief Boniface Aniebonam led Board of Trustees to take some punitive actions against members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement is in consonance with the constitution of the party. Excerpts:

Until recently, your party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has been somewhat peaceful but in recent times, there has been a kind of internal wrangling within, what is going on?

Our party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, still remains a stable party to be reckoned with in the country. Recent- ly, the leadership of the party came to the realisation of an attempt by some group of individuals to turn the party into their private company or franchise. They have not been acting in the interest of party members and Nigerians.

So, what we have done is to reorganise the whole environment to reflect the name of the party. Our party was put together to change things and not to do the things that all the other political parties have been doing. In the end, the top leadership of the people felt that we need to change everything that has been happening within the party.

We moved to make sure that we put things right. When this kind of move to change things occurs, there would always be resistance from people who are benefitting from the current order and that is what is happening. In the end, we are repositioning the party with a view to giving Nigerian people the hope that they aspire to.

You talked about some elements within the party trying to hijack it, in specific terms, what do you mean?

In specific terms, what we mean is that the NNPP is an amalgam of several organisations that came together. Everyone knows that the party was founded a long time ago. There were people that later came along to see if we were able to work together for the country. That was the fusion of the old NNPP on one side and the Kwankwasiyya Group which was led by our Presidential Candidate, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

They joined the NAGAFF team led by Chief Boniface Aniebonam. All the caucuses came together after a Memorandum of Understanding. We later discovered that the Kwankwasiyya Movement has been trying to take everything for itself. We had a sole presidential candidate who was working alone.

We had all kinds of activities revolving around the presidential candidate in clear breach of the provisions of the MoU that was signed by all the parties before coming together. The other partner organisations now said things shouldn’t be going the way they are going.

In the MoU that we signed, there was an agreement that ensured that 13 states were on ground before the Kwankwassiya people came and we gave these to them as a way of providing the right platform for Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to contest the election. We did this with the aim of wresting the control of the country from the ruling party and I can tell you that in doing all these there was no form of transaction of any sorts. The understanding was what led to the coming together of all groups.

At what time did trouble start within the party then?

There was a time that we discovered that there were plans by the Kwankwasiyya group to take over the responsibilities of the party for selfish reasons. That was when we started to react and what you see now is the result of the reaction. We discovered that many leaders of the party were feeling that their powers and offices were being usurped by the Kwankwassiya Group.

When we saw that, the leadership of the party now decided to act. What we did was that we asked that the National Working Committee of the party would have to be dissolved because it was not properly constituted. In the end, the apex body of the party, which is the Board of Trustees, was then invited to intervene and that was what happened. The BOT did its findings and it discovered that the composition of the executive committee was not in consonance with the Constitution of the party.

When you discovered these seeming anomalies, did you bring it to the attention of the other party and if you did, what was their reaction?

All political parties have their different constitutions providing for various levels of authority. In the NNPP, we have the congress, which is the number one, then we have the BOT, which is the second tier and the NEC which is the number three. The NWC is the number four. Every one of these organs has its specified roles and functions that they perform within the party.

Are you saying the decision of the BOT is in consonance with the provisions of your party?

Yes! We didn’t do anything outside the constitution of our party. What happened as I said was that when some peo- ple were going outside the provisions of the party, we had to call them to order. The BOT had to act after it had tried to call everyone together to resolve the seeming infractions that were noticeable. In the end, the action taken by the BOT is to address gross misconduct within the party. We saw the handwriting within the party and decided to act. The other side was just trying to cover up the tracks of what had happened in the party.