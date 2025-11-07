Abdulrahman-Led PDP Inaugurates New BoT

The faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated a new Board of Trustees (BoT).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mao Ohabunwa was elected as the new Chairman on Friday at a ceremony at the FCT minister’s official residence in Abuja.

Speaking during the inauguration factional PDP Acting Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, accused the Adolphus Wabara-led BoT of losing moral balance.

Mohammed described the inauguration as a significant turning point in the life of the party.

He said, “We have come together, not merely to inaugurate a new Board of Trustees, but to renew our faith in the ideals that gave birth to this great political family – justice, fairness, inclusivity, and respect for the rule of law.

“The PDP was not just another political organization when it was founded; it was a national movement – a coalition of dreams built on the belief that democracy must unite rather than divide, build rather than break, and serve rather than dominate.

“It was this conviction that made the PDP a household name and the pride of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“But in recent times, we have faced storms that have tested the strength of our foundation. We have seen internal challenges, leadership disputes, and decisions that, regrettably, drifted away from the very principles that once set us apart.

“The previous Board of Trustees, led by Senator Adolphus Wabara, sadly lost the moral balance expected of that noble institution.

“His suspension by the Abia State chapter of our party over anti-party activities was a difficult but necessary step. The credibility of that leadership became heavily questioned, and its continued role in national advisory matters became untenable.

“As a result of this, the Board that was meant to be the moral compass of our party became divided and ineffective. This vacuum of moral guidance was further compounded by the actions of the then suspended National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, whose leadership regrettably chose convenience over the constitution and personal loyalty over the rule of law.”