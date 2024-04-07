Abdulraheem Sisters Shine At 2nd JGM National Squash Tournament In Ibadan

Abdulraheem sisters were the cynosure of all eyes at the just concluded JGM U-16 and U-19 Boys and Girls National Squash Tournament at the Ibadan Recreation Club, Ibadan.

The championship which had players sharing prize money of N1m within themselves over four days saw the two sisters, Aishat Abdulraheem and Khadija Abdulraheem playing in the final of the U-16 and U-19 respectively with the younger Aishat emerging as winner in her category while also winning a bronze medal in the U-19 after competing in both categories.

The tournament witnessed fierce competition amongst aspiring young players aiming for future glory on the world stage.

Aishat Abdulraheem defeated Zainob Ishola in the final of the U-16 Girls with Lovette Balogun and Chioma Ude sharing joint third place.

Matthew Yusuf (Lagos) dominated the U-16 Boys competition, taking the top prize. Shuiab Giwa finished as runner-up, while Mitcheal Etuk-Udo and Muhibudeen Shehu shared the joint third-place position.

The U-19 Girls division also witnessed a fierce contest which eventually saw a new champion, Awawu Balogun claiming the top spot despite giving a good fight, Khadija Abdulraheem had to settle for the silver with her sister, Aishat sharing the third position with Delight Allison.

Dominion Utukpe reigned supreme in the U-19 Boys category. Samuel Nduka-Uba claimed the runner-up position. Shuiab Giwa once again secured a joint third-place finish, sharing the honour with Wisdom Nzei.

According to the Tournament Director, Debo Ogunmuyiwa, the Boys and Girls champions in the U-16 will pocket N40,000 each while the runners-up receive N30,000 each. The U-16 semi-finalists in the Girls and Boys’ categories were rewarded with N15,000 each. Various cash prizes were also shared among the players that made it at least to the Round of 16.

The top prize for the U-19 Boys and Girls categories was N70,000 each while the runners-up at both ends smiled home each with N40,000. The joint-third place finishers received N25,000 each for their efforts. Like their U-16 counterparts, various cash prizes were also shared among the U-19 players that made it at least to the Round of 16.

Aside from praising the high standard of play at the JGM tournament, the President of the Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), Boye Oyerinde also applauded the organisers for putting together a great tournament which he predicted will get even bigger.

The Chief Executive of the JGM Residential Maintenance Services Limited, Niyi Oyewumi, the major financier of this squash tournament and several dignitaries including other ex-international squash players witnessed Saturday’s final games at the Recreation Club, Ibadan with some of them also supporting the players with monetary reward.