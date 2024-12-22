Abdulqadri’s Death In Detention: IGP Visits Kwara, Family Of Deceased

Share

…Directs FCID to take over case for swift dispensation of justice.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has directed the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) to immediately take over the investigation into the unfortunate death of Jimoh Abdulqadri, who passed away while in police detention in Kwara State on Friday, December 20, 2024.

In a show of commitment to justice and accountability, the IGP visited Kwara State on Sunday, December 22, 2024, where he met with the bereaved family of the deceased.

The IGP, according to a statement issued by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, “the IGP was received by the Balogun Fulani of Ilorin, Alhaji Sadiq Atiku Fulani, who spoke on behalf of the family.

“During the meeting, the IGP expressed his profound condolences and assured the family that no stone would be left unturned in uncovering the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

“The IGP has ordered the FCID to handle the case with utmost diligence and ensure a conclusive and impartial investigation.

“He further reassured the family and the general public that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to upholding the highest standards of accountability, professionalism, and respect for human rights.

“While reiterating the Force’s zero-tolerance stance on unprofessional conduct among its personnel, the IGP called on all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the due process of law to prevail.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"