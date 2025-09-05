Abdullahi Usman Marks One Year At NAHCON With Reforms, Transparency, Accountability

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has marked his first anniversary in office, following what stakeholders described as one of the most successful Hajj operations in recent history.

He was appointed in August 2024 and confirmed by the Senate in October of the same year, Professor Usman took over the leadership of NAHCON at a time when the Commission was grappling with operational challenges, economic pressures, and growing expectations from Nigerian pilgrims.

One year later, he has won the confidence of pilgrims, state boards, tour operators, and international partners through reforms that have restored efficiency, transparency, and credibility in the management of Hajj. The 2025 Hajj operations, under his leadership, were distinguished by exceptional organization. For the first time, every Nigerian pilgrim received visas promptly, removing previous anxiety around last-minute processing.

The airlift of over 52,000 pilgrims was completed smoothly and ahead of schedule, while the return flights concluded days earlier than planned, a feat that demonstrated both efficiency and foresight. The Commission under Professor Usman paid closer attention to the welfare and comfort of Nigerian pilgrims. Accommodation close to the Haram in Madinah was secured, with hygienic breakfast and dinner served daily.

A reliable transportation system was also provided, ensuring the smooth movement of pilgrims from Jeddah to Madinah and later from Madinah to Makkah, in comfort and safety with Tent A Plus facilities provided for VIP pilgrims near the Jamarat area, In addition, stakeholders, media members, and ulama who participated in the Hajj operations were accommodated in five-star Hotel where they enjoyed breakfast and dinner as well as luxury vehicles that conveyed them to the Haram for acts of worship.

Also In Mina and Arfat Nigerian Pilgrims benefitted with the improved tents, food and healthcare services. This development enhanced both comfort and accessibility for the faithful during the peak days of Hajj One of the historic milestones recorded during Professor Usman’s tenure was the inauguration of the first Hajj flight from the South East.

A total of 315 pilgrims from Abia, Bayelsa, and Imo states departed from Owerri International Airport, a development celebrated as a bold statement of inclusivity and a landmark achievement in the Commission’s history. In addition, the Commission embraced innovation and proactive planning.

Even before the 2025 Hajj concluded, Professor Usman had inaugurated key committees on aviation, accommodation, and medical services to set the stage for early preparations for subsequent pilgrimages. Professor Usman also embarked on extensive stakeholder engagements across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, meeting governors, traditional leaders, and Islamic scholars. These consultations not only strengthened state federal cooperation but also reassured pilgrims of the government’s commitment to their welfare.

Beyond operational reforms, the NAHCON Chairman demonstrated a vision for interfaith harmony. During his one year in office, he hosted the Chairman of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, at the Hajj House in Abuja. Both leaders pledged to deepen collaboration between the two pilgrimage bodies, projecting a message of unity, tolerance, and nation-building. Professor Usman has assured Nigerians that the Commission is determined to consolidate on the gains of the past year.

He pledged a revolutionized experience for pilgrims in 2026, with a focus on better accommodation, nutritious meals, strengthened medical services, and improved logistics. He has also emphasized the need for accurate information flow, warning against the dangers of misinformation that could undermine the confidence of intending pilgrims.