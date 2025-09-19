Abdullahi: Our Opponents’ll Be Shocked If They Judge Us By Outcome Of By-Elections

The opposition coalition platform, African Democratic Congress (ADC), recently crossed a major hurdle following the recognition of its leadership by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Interim National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, in this interview, takes a look at the challenges of the party and how it is strategising for the 2027 elections, ONYEKACHI EZE brings the excerpts

There was a report of a court order restraining the National Chairman of your party, Senator David Mark and National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, from parading themselves as leaders of the party. Though the party has issued statement on the issue; you may want to give further clarification on this…

We know from day one that what brought us into the coalition, the very forces that were destabilising the other opposition political parties, are not going to allow the ADC coalition to just fly without challenge. When we saw the report that there is a court order restraining INEC and the leadership of the ADC from performing their roles, we found it a bit curious in the sense that even as a layman, we know that you give injunction to something that has not happened.

You don’t give injunction to something that has already happened. INEC has already acted and recognised the leadership, so you can’t give injunction to something that has already happened.

We found it quite curious. Then, we requested for the document, the actual ruling, and we found that there was actually no such thing. Now, that leads us to the logical question. What was the motive of the people that were spreading this disinformation and misleading the public?

But you know, again, you cannot hide because we saw the people spreading these stories and we saw them and they are people who are directly connected to people within the government circle. We know it is the continuation of the same agents of destabilisation that have been working so hard to ensure that Nigeria is dragged down to a one-party state.

So, luckily for us, unfortunately for them, the ruling was very clear. The prayer that was put before the court was outrightly rejected and the only thing here that has implication for us is that we should be put on notice and that we should make our appearance on September 15.

The decision that brought about the new leadership was taken at the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party that was observed by the Independent Electoral Commission as required by the process, by the rules. Some of you were there.

The decision to bring in the new leadership was unanimously carried. What you find is a situation where a small number of minority, one or two people, are going behind to begin to say they object to what has been done, even though they could not stop the NEC from taking that decision.

It is a curious situation that the same minority will now seek to go to court and use the court to overturn the decision that the party has taken. And don’t forget, the question of leadership of a party has been settled by the Supreme Court. The leadership of a party and the candidate of a party are entirely the business and the decision of the party.

It is not a question of whether President Tinubu is a good driver of the economy or a bad driver of the economy. The problem is that we don’t know where this driver is taking us to. We don’t even know who the driver is

That is the position of the Supreme Court. So, whatever they are doing is not going to hold water, it is doomed to fail. We just didn’t expect that they would go as low as dragging the reputation of the judiciary into their political fight.

If we didn’t see the ruling and we acted on the assumption that the court actually granted them their wish, it would have reflected badly on the judiciary, because the federal high court would have acted in error to grant the kind of request that they are making.

So I’m just saying that, for us, we are not bothered about it. We expect more of this. It shows the desperation of the people that are behind all this. We as ADC, we are not going to be bothered by this. We have taken our decisions, we’ve moved on, and we are focused now on just building our party.

The presidential candidate of ADC in 2023, Dumebi Kachukwu, said the new leadership of the party is an assemblage of retired politicians. What do you have to say about that?

Number one, he has no business in this conversation. He is not even a member of the ADC. That is very clear. Number two, a one-time presidential candidate or any candidate of a party does not own the party and does not have a say in the direction the party goes.

You were given the ticket of the party to run a particular election. That does not make you a permanent candidate of the party and does not allocate to you the power of the leadership of the party, not of the NWC, not of the NEC of the party. So, you wonder the basis for what this individual is doing.

There are some narratives that you find people use in the public space that is disturbing, especially when you begin to castigate people on account of their age. When did it become a crime to be an older person? These are things that people get arrested for in civilised societies, to profile people in a way that shows that you are excluding them for one reason or the other from their democratic rights. He keeps saying old people. Is it a crime to be an older person?

He is talking about recycled politicians. Which politician in this country is not recycled? Mention one politician in this country that has not been to one party or the other, or has not held one position or the other. Are we going to manufacture a new political class overnight? It is the same recycled people that do politics in Nigeria, and we are not going to bring foreigners to play politics in Nigeria.

I have listened to his rhetoric, and like I said, it is wrong, it is divisive, it is inflammatory, and it should be condemned because he keeps saying North, South, northerners. Who talks like that? This is someone who aspired to be a president of Nigeria and he is promoting such divisive rhetoric. It is quite unfortunate. I’m not going to say anything more than that.

Will your party listen to the grievances of some of its members, and are you ready to reconcile with aggrieved members?

We will be happy to talk to anyone who is willing to talk. We have people, even those within the leadership, who voluntarily resigned their positions. There are people who have expressed one grievances or another. We have managed to recognise some legitimate grievances, and we have dealt with them.

But when people are just being belligerent, to the extent that you have no reason to doubt that they had ulterior motive, which is to destabilise the party and create a condition that makes it difficult for the party to move forward, then we can’t continue to appease those kind of people.

If whoever is willing to sit down to have a conversation to say, look, this is my grievance, or these are my grievances, and I will be happy for it to be addressed, I can assure you that those grievances will be addressed to the extent that they could be accommodated.

But if what you are doing is to continue to drag the party back, to continue to create a condition that Nigerians would think that we are permanently in crisis, we are not going to take you serious.

Don’t forget that this was the same thing that was done to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This was the same thing that was done to Labour Party. This was the same thing that was done to Social Democratic Party (SDP). It is these same agents that were driving this, that are also driving these particular individuals.

The person that went to court, with due respect, I’m very confident that I know him, II’m very confident that he doesn’t have the resources to push this. So who is funding it? Who is encouraging it? So, if they are willing to talk, we are willing to talk to them. But if what they want is to continue to do these thing that they are doing, we will move on and we will be willing to match them for whatever it is worth.

Your party has faulted the statistics of projects executed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government as mere propaganda, and has accused it of infrastructural failure. What informed your position?

If you take a roll call of appointments that the current administration has made and attach their positions to it, we don’t need to add anything. To be clear to you, they have engaged in a government that recognises only a small circle of cronies and friends to operate with them.

It was in reaction to the accusation of the government favouring a particular part of the country and ignoring a particular part of the country, that the government decided to publish what they would call the facts that they hope will disprove the allegation that they have been biased against a particular part of the country.

And what they ended up doing by releasing that information is confirming the allegation, because when you see situations where projects that belong to one geopolitical zone is being listed as part of the projects executed in another political zone, and you see projects repeated, double entry for some projects.

Some projects are exaggerated. A 34 kilometre road was listed as 130 kilometre road. Then you begin to ask yourself, is it somebody trying to doctor statistics to make it fit the narrative of equity and balance or is it sheer incompetence? Either way you look at it, it doesn’t exonerate the government.

So, what we are saying is that we will choose to say that they are competent in trying to create statistics that will suit the propaganda they try to push, and that was why we said what we said. You know that government is in its panic mode ended up confirming rather than denying the allegation of sectionalism and bias.

It seems that you are critical of the APC government; do you think four years is enough to assess any government?

You said we have been critical of the ruling party; that is our work. That is what opposition parties do. And that is what they hate most, because they want to create a condition where no one will ask questions, where no one will shine the light on what they are doing. But that is our work as opposition parties. Now, having said that, the question of whether four years is enough; yes, we have seen people who have recorded sterling achievements within four years.

The writers of our constitution allowed for a second term for a reason, believing that when you start something in your first tenure, you can continue it in your second tenure. If the people are satisfied with the direction that you are going, they can give you another opportunity for another four years and no more. But the question is: What direction is this government taking Nigerians? I will paint a picture for you.

This is a government that removed fuel subsidy from day one. And I’m not debating whether subsidy is the right thing to do or not to do. What I’m saying is that removal of fuel subsidy has brought untold hardship to Nigerians. Nigerians are suffering as a result of your removal of fuel subsidy. Then, you add debt to that without providing any mitigating intervention that will cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

What did you do? You added the devaluation of the naira. That further eroded the purchasing power of the people. It means that those who were earning N30,000 or N35,000 minimum wage, were no longer able to use their N35,000 for what they were using it for. Now, by global standard, the extreme poverty line is now $2.50 per day.

By global standard, the extreme poverty line is now $2.50 per day. If you convert that to the devalued naira, that gives you like N93,000 or N94,000. It means that even if you pay N70,000 minimum wage, majority of Nigerians will still be below the extreme poverty line

If you convert that to the devalued naira, that gives you like N93,000 or N94,000. It means that even if you pay N70,000 minimum wage, majority of Nigerians will still be below the extreme poverty line. You didn’t stop there. You now suddenly realised that there is a law that allows you to charge five per cent petrol tax.

It means that even with your N35,000 or N70,000, if you buy petrol, as a vulcanizer running your small business in your corner, if you buy petrol, you pay five per cent on every single liter of petrol that you buy. I read recently about another five per cent aviation tax. Flight ticket is already being priced be yond the reach of the average middle class person who wants to do business and fly from Lagos to Abuja.

Now, when you add five per cent aviation tax, it means that the airlines will now pass on the cost to passengers because it is Value Added Tax (VAT). What exactly did we do? Did we vote this government to kill us? There is something punitive about whatever they are doing. Why are you telling me to give them another four years; to push us to the lagoon? It leads you to ask yourself, who exactly is running this country?

Are these Nigerians who walk on the street and see what Nigerians are going through? So, regardless of the technical correctness of your policies; if it is going to break the back of your citizens, what do you do? You say no. But what they are doing is doubling down and telling us that it is the right thing to do, that they have to take tough economic measures to stabilise the economy, that people have to make sacrifices.

And we ask the question: Can you tell us where all this is leading us? Even we Muslims, when they tell us to fast, they say you break your fast at 7.pm after Maghrib. So, when are we really going to end this?

Even God; who asked us to fast, promised us a reward; that when we die we will go to heaven. What is this government promising us as a result of this suffering? What are they telling us that we will get at the end of the day? We don’t know, they just say continue to suffer, it’s going to be tough. Meanwhile, while they are telling us to suffer, they are living the life of obscene opulence. Their convoys keep getting longer.

They keep spending money on unbelievably white elephant projects. It is not about whether four years is enough. It is about we don’t know the direction this government is taking us. It is not a question of whether President Tinubu is a good driver of the economy or a bad driver of the economy. The problem is that we don’t know where this driver is taking us to.

We don’t even know who the driver is. So, that is that about the issue of four years, eight years and all that. In the constitution, they didn’t say eight years concurrent. It means that you can do four years and take a break and give yourself an opportunity to evaluate what you have done and come back in the future.

What is stopping leaders of ADC like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi from getting membership cards of the party?

We have crossed a major hurdle. Now, Senator David Mark and ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola, will be able to legitimately sign membership cards and we can now issue those membership cards because what is holding the majority of the people across the country is that we cannot issue membership cards. So, you can now see people going back to their respective wards and registering.

People are saying that ADC has no structure going into the 2027 elections. For instance, in the recent by-election, the party did not win any of the seats contested for. Don’t you think this will affect the fortunes of the party?

You see, sometimes when we say structure, we politicians understand structure to mean only one thing: How many people can you bring out? When I went to ADC ward meeting in Kwara State; I didn’t tell them I was coming, I just went there. By the time I wrote my name on the attendance register, I was number 74.

By the time I left; all the years that I’ve been in politics in other parties, I’ve never attended a ward meeting that had more than 30, 40 people. And I can show you videos all across. I’m sure you’ve seen a video of one governor that went to his state and people welcomed him with a chant of ADC.

So, what we are saying is that when we think of structure, it’s about the people. And that’s why we keep saying that this coalition is about the people who have rejected the direction that the APC government is taking the country.

And you will see that the coalition is much bigger than the ADC. I have repeatedly mentioned this. There are so many people you will see, who will come forward as we move closer to 2027, who are there now waiting.

On the by-elections; it happened barely a month after we went into ADC, so we didn’t even know the candidates. So, for us, we repeatedly maintain we don’t want to be judged by the outcome of the by-elections. Let the ruling party continue to think that the by-elections are a measure of where we are. They will be shocked.