Background

Born in Zaria, Kaduna State, and married with children, Mallam Abdullahi M. Idris, is one of Nigeria's prized tourism and hospitality administrators and experts as well as academics of note. His journey spans over four decades, serving in different leadership capacities in the public, private, and academic sectors.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management (University of Wisconsin–Stout, USA); Master of Science in International Hotel Management (University of Surrey, United Kingdom); and an MBA (Benue State University).

He has served as Chief Executive Officer/ General Manager of prominent organisations, including; NICON Hotels Limited, Kaduna State Hotels Board; Director at the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA); National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR); and pioneer Director of FCT Tourism Development Board, among others.

An accomplished academic, he has lectured at polytechnics, universities and served as an external examiner for hospitality programmes nationwide. For Idris, his longevity in the tourism and hospitality sector would have been nothing but for one man, whom he talks glowing of; a man of great acumen and mentor that outpaced others.

That man is the late Chief Senas Ukpana, who was a renowned Minister of the former Federal Ministry of Trade and Tourism. Paying tribute to him, Idris says; ‘‘It was Chief Senas Ukpana, who discovered me in 1990 and brought me into the limelight by appointing me as a director and posting me to National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism.’’

Since venturing into the sector, Idris has never disappointed as he went ahead to record a lot of milestones in over three decades of service in the sector. While he is proud of his achievements over the years, perhaps, his stint as an academic stands out, as he speaks of some of the historical milestones by him in the academic world:

‘‘As one of the pioneer lecturers at Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri and as Head of Department, I successfully got the first accreditation of catering studies, nutrition and dietetics programmes in the 1980s and setting up Marketing Department in Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa in 2000 as pioneer HOD. ‘‘Pioneer a three-team lecturer that commence the B.Scs. Degree in Hospitality Tourism and Event Management of Kwara State University Ilorin in 2009.

Setting up as a Resource Person Diploma Tourism and Event Management Nasarawa State University Keffi in 2011. Pioneer Head of Department Hospitality Management Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa in 2014, University of Abuja new department of Hospitality Management and Tourism lecturer in 2023.’’

Attraction for tourism

On what attracted him to tourism and hospitality sector at the time, he discloses; ‘‘I was attracted to the industry because it brings together culture, people, and economic development in a very practical way.

Tourism allows me to engage with diverse cultures and lifestyles while contributing to meaningful experiences for others. ‘‘It is an industry where stories, heritage, food, history, and innovation come together to create value. Every destination has a unique identity, and tourism provides a platform to showcase that identity to the world.’’

He describes his earliest journey in the leisure, recreation, conference/conventions, exhibitions and meetings.; Support the initiative of the greening of the Abuja city in the area of sustainable tourism development (Responsible/ Eco-Tourism); Initiated and hosted the first FCT Fishing Festival in Yagba Fishing Festival – Abaji Area Council in 2007; and in collaboration with African Pot hosted the first FCT Culinary Food Fair in July 2008;

What do you see as the challenges of making FCT a real tourist destination?

Before my departure in 2008, the FCT Administration was misled by the supervising Secretariat and downgraded the establishment of the then Abuja Tourism Development Board (Agency) to a mere department under the Social Development Secretariat as they said for administrative convenience.

The implication of this decision is a department of tourism negate the federal government policy of setting up tourism Board/Corporation/Agency and at the same time a department will not have the structure, and the competence to develop and nurture a mega city’s tourism like Abuja.

What attracted you to the academic world?

I drive joy and interest in imparting knowledge to others being opportune to have gone through very good educational institutions both in Nigeria and abroad and work in both the public and the private sectors. I personally believe this is the only way I can pay my dues.

How would you describe the state of Nigerian tourism?

This is a very difficult question for me to respond to as many factors that would have made us a good tourist destination are not in place coupled with security challenges, Naira value, and taste for foreign destinations, among others.

Have the nation made any progress, judging from your earlier days in the sector to the present time?

Yes, with the coming of the present administration and the formulation of the Ministry of Culture, Art, Tourism and Creative Economy, active professional bodies such as FTAN, ITPN, IHTEF, HATMAN and well branded hotels springing up especially in Lagos and Abuja are all welcome developments.

How can these challenges be addressed?

By the government working with private sector and investors to harness the potential of the industry. Provision of good policies, basic infrastructure, leadership, enabling environment for investment, support in the area of marketing and promotion of the country outside.

Some of the challenges I faced were inconsistent government policies and lack of know-how by some of the leadership. These challenges were overcome by adhering to the policies and understanding the leadership style.

‘‘I headed the Directorate of Inspectorate, which at the initial stage was challenging due to lack of materials to start the programme, especially the registration exercise and at the same time there was no bye-law to carry out registration, classification and grading exercise.’’

You were a pioneer director of FCT Tourism Development Board, how would you describe your stint there?

I was appointed a pioneer Director of FCT Tourism Development Board through normal administrative application and interview process along eight others as Board Members by the Honourable Minister Malam Nasiru El-Rufa’I at the time.

The Board was charged with the responsibility for formulating policies on enhancing and developing the potentials of tourism, as well as regulating the activities of tourism operators within the Territory.

The tourism operators affected are hotels, travel agents, clubs, restaurants, tour operators and such other travel and hospitality concerns as the Board may from time to time determine.

Some of our major achievements within the period of 2006 and 2008, were; Set up the Board’s functions, structure, staffing, budgeting and strategies and recruited 65 pioneer employees of the Board; Implemented Tourism Development Master Plan as it pertains to F.C.T./Abuja (Conference City Cluster); Executed the Board’s policies, day to day operation of the Board to a standard level compared to other State Tourism Boards locally and internationally;

Developed marketing and promotion of good quality tourism products and services for F.C.T. residents, local visitors and international tourists; Initiated the concept of Abuja Tourism Brand that will be comparable to other known tourism destination cities of the world (Urban Tourism); Develop the facilitation of culture, sports, vestment, support in the area of marketing and promotion of the country outside.

Do you see any future for Nigerian tourism?

wYes, of course, with improvement in security, quality products and services, affordable pricing, right and appropriate product according to geographic destination competencies, and not copying events such as carnivals, and food fairs among others.

What is your advice to aspiring young Nigerians seeking a career in tourism?

They should be aware that they need to work hard and do not expect miracles by learning the rudiments through education, training and being mentees to very good professionals in the industry is simply the right attitude.

How do you see FTAN and what can be done to make it responsive and effective?

To carry along all the professional bodies under it by encouraging harmonious working relationship for the progress and development of the industry.

How can the relationship between the private and public sectors be harmonized in order to properly develop and promote Nigerian tourism?

More open discussions, meetings between federal, states tourism Ministries and professional bodies through FTAN.

Having had a stint in virtually every aspect of tourism, how would you describe your journey so far?

Fulfilling, but still will continue slowly, steadily and smartly. My journey has been satisfactorily especially seeing those I mentored, just to mention one, Dr Aliyu Badaki, whom I met first as a student at Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and offered him first employment in Zaria Hotel back in 1990 when I was the GM/CEO.

You have held so many positions over the years, which of them was most challenging and why?

My appointment as GM/CEO Kaduna State Hotels Board back in February 1988. Liabilities of the former North Central State properties – Zaria Hotel and Motels of the New Kaduna State.

Dilapidated conditions especially of Zaria Hotel, Birnin Gwari, Saminaka and Kachia Motels, the Motels capacity constraint and number of employees, lack of government funding and the bureaucratic nature of government. Lack of good financing and inventory of perishable and liabilities in running the NNPC Petrochemical Canteen, which we had the capacity to feed about 1, 000 employees per day, but hardly, are we able to feed 300 employees daily.

Any regrets looking back?

How I only wished that the then FCT Tourism Board set up in 2006 through Federal Capital Territory (Establishment of Functionaries and Departments) and Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (Dissolution) Order, No. 1 of 2004.

Seventh Schedule Establishing the Abuja Tourism Development Agency was not downgraded to a mere tourism department in 2008 by the FCT administration. While others such as the Abuja Geographic Information Systems, Satellite Towns Development and Metropolitan Management Agencies are alive and doing well.