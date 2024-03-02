ABDULKARIM ADISA’S SON: My Father Said Coup Ordeal Orchestrated By Officers Seeking His Position

…Says ‘My Dad Didn’t Blame Abacha for His Travails’

A maverick and controversial figure, the late Major-General Abdulkarim Adisa was a prominent player during the period the military held sway in the country. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of his children, Mallam Ismaila Abayomi Adisa, talked about his life and times. Excerpts:

What are you to the late Major-General Abdulkarim Adisa?

A son, I’m the last born of the family.

Your father was a notable military figure in his lifetime. He was a noted administrator too by virtue of the fact that at various times, he was military governor and a federal minister; as a son, what kind of father was the late Major-General Abdulkarim Adisa to you and his other children?

My father was a well respected person and his philanthropist pursuits, I mean the way he helped and attended to peoples’ needs, made him popular and loved by many people he came across while alive. If you ask him, that was his way. He loved his people in Ilorin so much. I used to get overwhelmed listening to him talk about Nigeria and from what I heard of him, he loved his country so passionately.

As a son, what kind of a father was he to you?

He was someone who loved his children passionately and we loved him too. He wanted the best for us all.

What kind of relationship did he have with his wives?

What kind of husband was he to them? He was a good husband to his wife, I mean our mother. They were close to each other. The two of them started from nothing before becoming something in life. No doubt, the two of them love themselves so dearly.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your late father as such?

Yes, he was. Every military personnel should be able to do that and I think my father was a disciplinarian as well. He might not have handled us the way other fathers would have handled their kids but the thing that he taught us was that we should always be good to everyone we come across in life. He taught us to be fair to all irrespective of religious, ethnic or social backgrounds.

What were the things that your late father hated that would make him punish any of you?

My father would get angry at you if he gave you specific instructions and you deviated from them. He loved advising people and showing them the way in life. One thing with him was that it took time before he got angry, so we never saw him get angry so often.

Do you remember any occasion or event that your father had to smack anyone of you for wrong doing?

You won’t believe it if I tell you that he wasn’t given to beating his children but one thing he would do would be to shout at you when he was angry.

He was a busy man but can you tell us what his typical day was like?

I mean the time he woke up and the first things he did in the morning? He took his breakfast when he woke up. Before then, he would say his early morning prayers alongside all members of his household. The first place he loved going to in the morning was the farm. Whenever he came back, he would then surround himself with his friends and associates who had been waiting to see him.

You talked about him having his breakfast, what was his favourite meal?

Sincerely, I actually don’t know his favourite meal. What I know is that he fasted every Monday and Thursdays. He was fond of breaking his fast with pap and akara.

What caliber of people came to visit him at home?

He hosted his friends and other family members. He also hosted his retired friends whom he served with in the military. Politicians also visited him for advice. Other prominent people from Ilorin came to see him also from time to time.

Can you remember any of his colleagues in the military that came to visit him at home?

I think I remember a few of them such as General Raji Rasaki. I also remember Admiral Areola; General Tunde Ogbeha and many officers like that. He had so many course mates that visited him that I can’t remember now.

Was there any occasion when he told you why or the circumstances that prompted him to join the military?

I think the only thing that made him join the military was because he loved the profession. As a kid he wanted to be part of them.

From what we know of him, your father joined the military so early at the age of 13 when he attended the Military School in Zaria; did he tell you the circumstances that prompted him to join?

I actually don’t know about that but what I know is that when you attend the Military School in those days, it was to earn a secondary school certificate. He loved the job and I think that must have prompted him to start the journey very early.

He was commissioned into the officers’ cadre in the early 1960s and that perhaps made him a civil war veteran, did he share his civil war experience with you?

I wasn’t even born then (general laughter) but unfortunately, he never shared his experience with me but from what some of his friends told me, he did his best considering the fact that the civil war was never a palatable experience for anyone to witness.

After the civil war, he rose steadily in the military and was appointed the Military Governor of Oyo; did he tell you what prompted his superiors to consider him for such appointment?

I don’t know but what I can remember is that he was made the acting governor of Imo State when the Buhari coup took place in 1983. That was before his appointment as the Military Governor of Oyo State as you said.

Were you with him when he was the Military Governor of Oyo State?

Yes, I was.

What did you see of him?

Many people saw him as an ‘action man’. He loved being very tough and thorough in his approach to doing things. In the end, he was so loved by the people. One thing about my father was that once you were are with him, you will love him. He was at home with the people of Ibadan because he gave them what they wanted.

He was also subsequently appointed the Minister of Works and Housing; were you also with him there too?

Yes, I was.

I’m asking because his tenure as the minister of works was turbulent and controversial. Your father embarked on demolishing what the government considered as illegal structures close to public assets. Did he tell you why he had to clear those structures?

My father was not acting on his own instruction; he took orders from powers above. I think there were hoodlums around Lagos then taking advantage of the illegal structures to carry out evil acts.

The exercise generated controversies, would you say your late father had some regrets for those demolitions?

Sometimes, looking back, he regretted it but there was nothing he could have done, he was acting on orders from his superiors.

He was still in the Army when the late General Sani Abacha took over as the Head of State. He was arrested for taking part in a coup later that year; did he tell you his experience in detention?

I was there when they came to arrest him for the coup. He was having his dinner with Lt.-General Ishaya Bamaiyi when we discovered that the house had been surrounded by soldiers who were of the Military Police. The officer that led them came to him, arrested him and took him away.

Did they tell him why he was arrested?

No, I don’t think they did but one thing is that in the military, when you see soldiers from the Military Police storming your house, you should know that your arrest is imminent. At that material time, you don’t have any other choice than to obey them. You won’t talk because you’ll know why they’ve decided to visit you. It was when they got to the interrogation centre that you would be told of your of- fence. He knew what they were there for.

Was the family able to locate him during his detention?

Unfortunately, we were not allowed by the government to see him.

What was his ordeal like for the family being its bread winner?

We were all very sad with the situation but we left everything in the hands of God, the Almighty.

What was the feeling within the family when he was sentenced to death?

As I said earlier, we were very sad because it wasn’t easy to see a family member faced with the prospect of being executed by the government. In this case, it was the father being sentenced to death. It was very harrowing and horrifying.

How did you feel when he eventually returned home after the death of General Abacha?

The mood and the atmosphere in the family changed and we all became so happy to welcome him back home from the jaws of death. We felt that God has done the best thing in this world to the family with his return. We felt God had given him another chance to live.

Did he share his experience in detention with you?

What I heard from him was that they (military authorities) were just interrogating them about the whole situation, what happened prior to their arrest by the military authorities.

Did your father harbour any ill feelings towards the late General Abacha?

He never blamed the late General Abacha for anything. I was with him during those days and I can tell you that he visited the family of the late General in Kano. He was warmly welcomed by the family. He told them that the late General made him and that he said he would never betray him for anything.

So, he never blamed anyone for his travails?

No! What he told us was that it was usual for such a thing to happen because in the Army, you have officers who are ambitious. These are the people who would want to take your place. That was what I heard from him and that was how he felt.

What did he do subsequently after his release?

He went back to farming. I think I told you that he loved farming.

When last did you see him and what was the occasion like?

The last time I saw him was before his death. We had breakfast together.