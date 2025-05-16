Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki – A Beacon Of Progressive Leadership

Share

As Kwara State stands at a pivotal juncture, poised to shape its future in 2027, the need for a leader with proven integrity, vision, and unwavering dedication to the people has never been greater.

Among the contenders, one name stands out as a testament to transformative leadership: AMB Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki. With a track record of service, empowerment, and community-driven impact, Seriki embodies the qualities Kwara deserves in its next Governor.

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Seriki is no stranger to leadership.

As the Director-General of the APC campaigns in 2019 and 2023, he spearheaded strategies that secured the party’s victories, demonstrating political acumen and organizational prowess.

Having previously contested for Governor in 2019 and Senator in 2023, his deep understanding of Kwara’s challenges and aspirations positions him as a leader ready to govern from day one.

Seriki’s commitment to uplifting citizens is unmatched. He has directly employed over 500 Kwarans, bringing hope to households and stimulating local economies.

Through the Yahaya Seriki Foundation, he disbursed ₦320 million in cash grants to citizens in August 2023 alone providing crucial support for entrepreneurship and poverty alleviation.

These initiatives underscore his belief in empowering people, not merely making promises.

Recognizing education as the bedrock of progress, Seriki has invested heavily in Kwara’s youth. He donated 13-seater and 37-seater buses to schools associated with the Ilorin Chief Imam and other institutions, helping to ease transportation barriers for students.

His foundation has also produced six PhD graduates, with more in the pipeline ensuring Kwara’s intellectual capital continues to grow.

By settling school fees and funding scholarships, he is securing a brighter future for generations to come.

In times of hardship, Seriki’s compassion shines. Just last month, he executed the largest annual food relief initiative in Kwara’s history, aiding thousands of vulnerable families.

His foundation regularly supports widows, pays hospital bills both locally and abroad and renovates worship centers, fostering unity and inclusivity. These actions reflect a leader who governs with both heart and mind.

Beyond individual aid, Seriki’s ₦100 million donation to the Ilorin Defenders Progressive Union and his infrastructure interventions reflect his commitment to communal development.

By bridging divides between faiths and communities, he champions a Kwara where no one is left behind.

AMB Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki is not just a candidate he is a movement. His blueprint for Kwara combines economic revival, educational advancement, healthcare accessibility, and social cohesion. For voters seeking a leader who delivers tangible results, Seriki’s legacy of service speaks for itself.

As 2027 approaches, Kwara must choose wisely. Let us rally behind a man who has already transformed countless lives—not through rhetoric, but through action. Together, we can build a Kwara that works for all—with Seriki at the helm.

The time for change is now. The choice is clear.

Kolawole, A political analyst and youth leader writes from Lagos.

