Abdulaziz Yari: The Man Who Can Be President And Media Attacks

One of the clearest signs that some entrenched political interests already see Senator Abdulaziz Yari, former Governor of Zamfara State, as a real threat is the recent concerted campaign of misinformation mounted against him, most notably the bizarre claim that he allegedly said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had been “caged inside the Presidential Villa.” The fabrication was so clumsy and out of character that it revealed the desperation of those who sponsored the mischief.

Those familiar with Senator Yari know that he is deliberate in speech and very careful in his actions. Both allies and opponents can also attest to the fact that he weighs his words carefully and that, by disposition, would never make a statement that would portray President Tinubu in a negative light. His public life has consistently reflected respect for institutions, deference to the office of the President, and a cautious approach to politics.

That such an implausible claim was manufactured and circulated with dizzying speed only underscores the fact that some forces already see Senator Yari as a rising figure whose influence must be checked.

The rapid dissemination of the false claim, even after a public denial by his media team, highlights the scale of the coordinated effort to politically undermine him. The campaign – amplified and recycled was designed to pit Yari against the President, and from every indication, was to test the waters.

Emerging years before 2031, it signals the clear intention to wage a relentless war against Senator Yari, even before he declares, to poison the well before the first drop of water is drawn.

Fortunately for Yari, his traducers have put him on notice to expect many more of such vicious attacks. There is no doubt that some members of the political class were unsettled and surprised by the President’s attendance at the wedding of Yari’s son Nasirudeen to Safiyya Shehu Idris in Kaduna.

It signalled a relationship far warmer and more respectful than many had assumed. For Yari’s political opponents, that single moment was a political earthquake, and it reinforced what they fear most: that Senator Yari can’t be written off, and that he remains highly respected and politically relevant.

Can Senator Yari’s political opponents stop him in 2031? The answer is a resounding no. While his opponents may deploy smear campaigns, subtle sabotage, and coordinated misinformation, he has the combination of a political structure and personal influence to counter them.

Senator Yari, no doubt, has the networks, the resilience, and the national visibility to withstand manufactured storms. As he showed during the contest for the Senate Presidency, you can only write him off at your own peril.

Should Senator Yari run and on what issues? When late President Jimmy Carter first announced his bid for the American presidency in 1975, the question that echoed across the United States was, “Jimmy who?”

Despite being the incumbent Governor of Georgia, Carter was largely unknown outside his home state. Yet, as history records, he went on to win the presidency, proving that competence, conviction, and the courage to step forward can make all the difference.

But Senator Abdulaziz Yari is unlike President Carter. In Nigeria, Yari is already well-known. His name resonates from Zamfara State to the creeks of Rivers State. As a two-term governor, former chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, and a near-winner of the Senate Presidency, he has demonstrated that he is a political strategist. His narrow loss in that contest is a testament to his formidable influence within the National Assembly and beyond. The story of why he had to lose, and not why he lost, is for another day.

Though Senator Yari’s political strength is anchored in the North-West, a region that has historically defined Nigeria’s political direction, he has built a network of political connections across the country.

The North West has produced towering figures like the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, President Shehu Shagari, and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, as well as military leaders of great stature like the late General Murtala Mohammed.

The North-West remains Nigeria’s most populous and politically decisive zone; its support has often been the foundation upon which presidencies are built. In this context, Yari’s strong footing in the region is an advantage that can’t be ignored.

But it is not geography or numbers alone that have made Senator Yari the man to beat; it is the combination of hard-earned experience and an amazing political maturity sharpened over several decades. In 2011, he effortlessly pulled off the defeat of Governor Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, the incumbent governor. As Governor of Zamfara State, he confronted immense challenges and emerged with a record of pragmatic leadership.

His tenure as chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum further showcased his ability to build consensus among diverse political interests, a rare and invaluable skill in a country as complex as Nigeria.

Senator Yari has clearly shown that he can navigate the delicate balance between power blocs, religion, and region, qualities that are essential for anyone aspiring to lead a nation of over 200 million people.

Yet, to turn his huge potential into reality, Yari must overcome several formidable obstacles.

First, he must reach out beyond the North-West. While his regional influence is undeniable, national politics demands a coalition that stretches from the Niger Delta to the South-East and from the Middle Belt to the South-West. To win the presidency in 2031, Yari must convince Nigerians that he is not merely a northern candidate but a national one, capable of addressing the anxieties and aspirations of all the regions. The election of President Bola Tinubu offers him a playbook to work with.

Second, the baggage of any past controversies must be addressed head-on. As with many who have held high office, Senator Yari’s years as governor of Zamfara State would be subject to scrutiny. Allegations, whether proven or not, would be weaponised by opponents if unaddressed and become potent tools for his political opponents to harass him. A transparent and proactive effort to clarify his record, focusing on his achievements and lessons learned, would go a long way in addressing some erroneous perceptions and disarm his opponents.

Third, Nigeria’s political terrain is fiercely competitive and fluid. Emerging from within the ruling elite is one thing; navigating entrenched interests is another. The alliances that once supported Senator Yari may not necessarily translate into a unified front when presidential ambitions come into play.

Senator Yari, being an old war horse and with Senator Aliyu Wamakko, a proven political tactician, strongly supporting him as he did during the senate presidency election, he will be well guided in building bridges across party lines, courting youth movements, and engaging civic societies as he expands his base and projects himself as a candidate of a new dawn.

Finally, he must address public distrust of the political class. To inspire genuine enthusiasm, Senator Yari must articulate a clear vision for the economy, the security challenges, corruption, and national unity that will demonstrate that he represents a new dawn rather than a mere rotation of power.

The Nigerian electorate is yearning for leaders who combine experience with vision, and leaders who can unify rather than divide, and who understand the yearnings of the people. Senator Yari’s trajectory, from local politics to national prominence, mirrors that desire. He represents a blend of political experience, administrative competence, and the kind of resilience that the times demand.

If and when Abdulaziz Yari throws his hat into the presidential ring, the question will not be “Yari who?”, because Nigerians already know him. The real question will be whether he can overcome challenges, bridge divides, and convince a nation hungry for stability and renewal that he offers something truly different.

For all the calculated attacks and whispered campaigns, one fact remains unchanged, and that’s that Senator Yari has the experience, the temperament, and the national presence to mount a credible challenge for the presidency.

As Nigeria searches for leaders capable of steadying the ship, inspiring confidence, and managing a diverse nation, Senator Yari stands at the crossroads of opportunity. Whether he ultimately runs or not, one fact is clear, and that’s that Senator Yari is not just in the conversation; he is shaping it.

And if he steps forward, he may well prove to be the man who can be president.

Postscript: Whatever ambitions the future may hold, Senator Yari’s immediate focus remains on ensuring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election. He understands that national stability and party cohesion rest on a second term for the President, and he is fully invested in that effort, organising, consulting, and quietly mobilising the political structures that matter.