Abdulai Mulls Zero-Budget Exercise Books Supply, Feeding For Apprentices

Share

Leader of SomoLondon Movement, Hon. Gbenga Abdulai, has identified Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, as a key vehicle to drive improved Primary Education delivery in Somolu Local Government.

Delivering the main talk at the recently concluded Somolu Economic Summit, Abdulahi said requirement for all-session supply of stationery, especially exercise books to schools could be met through collaborations between the Local Government and corporate organizations.

Abdulai said feasibility survey carried out by SomoLondon Movement revealed that corporate bodies, especially banks would always be willing to support the Local Government in the area of stationery supplies to Schools, if given the opportunity.

“We can ensure that each child gets the quantity of exercise books he requires for each session with the support of corporate organizations.

All we need do is to allow these corporate bodies promote their interest by branding the exercise books and they would be willing to fund production of the stationery.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

