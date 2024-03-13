Abductors Of UNTH Director Demands N10m Ransom

Following the abduction of Ituku Ozalla, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) in Enugu State, who was abducted on Tuesday, March 12; his abductors have called to demand a whopping sum of N10 million ransom.

New Telegraph reports that: On Tuesday morning, the kidnappers broke into the hospital and grabbed the nurse and two others, including hospital security staff.

While one of the hospital staff who had been kidnapped was rescued by the police, it was discovered that the kidnappers had made contact with the nurse’s family and demanded a ransom of N10 million.

A source from the hospital revealed that kidnappers called the family on Tuesday evening to pay the sum of money into their account.

He said: “After the shooting incident that led to her abduction, her phone was switched off. All efforts to reach her mobile number failed. Everyone was afraid the worst might have happened until in the evening when the phone number of one of her family members started ringing and it was them.

“From what we heard from the family, the kidnappers called and demanded N10 million. That was all they could say.”

Confirming the development, the State Police Command in a statement issued by Daniel Ndukwe on Wednesday said, “The security man, alleged to have been abducted alongside a female nurse by armed hoodlums in the morning hours of March 12, 2024, at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area, has been rescued by Police Operatives.

“He was rescued at Ishi-Ozalla in the same local government area at about 11.45 p.m. on the same date of the incident, following the intense operations immediately launched to rescue the victims and apprehend the assailants.”

It was observed that the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has directed police officers and complementing teams from the Neighborhood Watch Group, Forest Guards, and Local Vigilantes to do everything possible to rescue the female nurse and apprehend the hoodlums.

He urged members of the public, particularly inhabitants of the Ituku-Ozalla village and surrounding areas, to report any suspicious individuals spotted in their homes or in the forest by phoning 08099854883 or emailing infoenugupolice@gmail.com.