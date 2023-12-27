Abductors Of Retired ECWA Priest Demands N1m Ransom

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen who kidnapped a retired priest; Rev. Filibus Bamai of ECWA Church, Matuak Rimi, in Moro’a Chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State have demanded the sum of N1 million ransom for his release.

A source who resides around the church premises disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at Manchok said that Bamai, who retired from service on Dec. 17 after clocking 65 years of retirement age, was abducted on Sunday at 12:50 am in his house.

According to the source, the cleric was carried away with only boxers on him while his wife was severely beaten with a stick and left with a cut on her head and bruises on her back. READ ALSO: Kaduna Govt Confirms Abduction Of 10 Students In Kachia

Police Arrest 8 For Kidnapping, Robbery In Kaduna The source said that the kidnappers first demanded N5 million for his release, adding that as of Monday, they reduced the ransom to N1 million.

A cleric said that so far, about N300,000 have been mobilised and called on security agencies to beef up security in the area to protect lives and properties. The rate of kidnappings is on the increase in rural communities where kidnappers take advantage of the porous security situation to pick victims at will.