Abductors Of Plateau Catholic Priests Arrested In Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command has nabbed suspected abductors of two Catholic Priests in Pankshin, Plateau State, Christopher Yaro.

Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, who confirmed the arrest to New Telegraph on Tuesday said that the suspects was apprehended on Monday by the Police force in Ago-Iwoye area of the state.

Recall that the two Catholic priests, Father Kenneth Kanwa and Father Jude Nwachukwu, were allegedly abducted from St. Vincent de Paul Fier Parish in the Diocese of Pankshin in Plateau State.

The alleged kidnappers, who were later discovered to be members of the same parish, allegedly demanded N25m ransom from family and other church members to secure the priests’ freedom.

The Chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Polycarp Lubo, after a week of the abduction, through could not confirm whether a ransom was paid, reportedly confirmed the release of the priests.

Odutola explained that one of the suspects and also a member of the church, Yaro, claimed that he fled Pankshin over fear that members of the community might attack him after they discovered that he was involved in the abduction of the two priests.

She said, “At about 4:25pm on Monday, we received intelligence that a kidnapping suspect, Christopher Yaro, had escaped to Ijebu-Ode after he was alleged to have conspired with another member of the church and five other men to kidnap the two Rev. Fathers in the Pankshin area of Plateau State.

“The suspects were with four K.2 rifles when they carried out the crime. Yaro has been arrested. Further information will be made available to the public as soon as the investigation is completed.”