Abductors Of Medical Doctor, Brother In Edo Demand N200m Ransom

The gunmen that kidnapped a medical doctor, Abu Ibrahim Babatunde and his brother, Abu Tahir, in Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State have demanded N200 million ransom for their release.

The victims were kidnapped on January 1, along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp in Auchi. A source close to the family, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers contacted the victims’ relations on Saturday, demanding N200 million to effect their release.

The source added that negotiations is ongoing with the family of the victims and the abductors with a view to reducing the ransom. When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem said she was not aware of the demand for ransom by the kidnappers.

Babatunde, said to be currently undergoing housemanship at the Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi, was returning home from work with Tahir when the assailants struck.

Sources said the brothers arrived at their residence at about 7:30 p.m., and Tahir had stepped out of the vehicle to open the gate when the gunmen emerged from hiding. The attackers were said to have abducted the brothers at gunpoint and whisked them into the nearby bush.