Abductors Of Ex-NYSC DG Demand N250m Ransom

Kidnappers of a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd) have demanded a whopping sum of N250 million ransom for his release.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the family of the victim was contacted on Friday night, February 7 by the kidnapper’s ringleader and requested the said amount.

It would be recalled that Gen. Tsiga was kidnapped alongside several other residents of Tsiga village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to the report, during the attack which lasted for a few minutes, two residents were wounded and one of the hoodlums died after being mistakenly shot by his colleagues.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command on Friday confirmed the abduction of retired General Tsiga, stating that it is on top of the situation and is in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders and other security agencies in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed this during a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters to review crime-fighting achievements recorded in the previous month of January 2025.

He announced that a total of 45 suspects had been arrested in connection with various crimes within the period.

According to Abubakar, on February 6, 2025, at about 0530 hours, information was received at the Bakori divisional police headquarters of the suspected activities of some suspected armed bandits where they attacked Tsiga Village and immediately, operatives responded to the scene to rescue the situation.

