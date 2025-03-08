Share

The abductors of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Philip Ekweli and a seminarian, Peter Andrew, have demanded the sum of N10 million as ransom before they will be released.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the two were kidnapped on Monday night at the St Peter Catholic Church, Ivukwa in Etsako East local government area of Edo State.

But while responding to a distress call, vigilante members backed by security agencies killed one of the gang members while another was said to have escaped with gunshot injuries and may have died in the forest.

"You know one of their members was killed during the incident and another escaped into the bush with injuries, that is the situation for now."

“You know one of their members was killed during the incident and another escaped into the bush with injuries, that is the situation for now.”

But when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, said he was not aware of such a development, adding that "in situations like this, there are bound to be all manner of insinuations. Somebody even called me yesterday to say that he read that they have even killed the Reverend Father, but for now, I am not aware of this development."

Though the Catholic Church is yet to officially react to this latest information, informed source said last night that the kidnappers reached out to family members of the Priest and initially demanded for N100 million ransom.

It was learnt that the parties settled for N10 million after much negotiations and that efforts are on by family members and friends to rally round and raise the money.

When contacted, Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, said for now he is not aware of the development.

