Abductors Of Benue Links Passengers Demand N350m Ransom

Abductors of passengers on a Benue Links bus attacked in Okpokwu Local Government Area have demanded a ransom of N350 million for the release of their victims.

The passengers were kidnapped June 22 when gunmen suspected to be bandits ambushed the state-owned commercial vehicle and whisked the occupants into the bush at gunpoint.

A relative of one of the kidnapped victims, Terna Agbecha, confirmed the development, stating that his cousin, Hembadoon Akume, is among those held captive.

According to Agbecha, the kidnappers have already contacted the family and issued the hefty demand. “They called and asked for N350 million. Our elder sister has paid N500,000, but they refused to set her free,” he said.