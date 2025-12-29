Abductors Of 7 Kwara Construction Workers Demand N500m Ransom

…As families appeal to govt, security agencies to effect their rescue

Families of the seven abducted construction workers in Kwara State have appealed to the state government and law enforcement agencies in the country to help effect the rescue of their loved ones, abducted about 15 days ago.

It would be recalled that the kidnapped persons, including two staff of the state Ministry of Works, were abducted on December 15, 2025 at about 11:40 am at a construction site along Sabaja/Owa-Onire road in the Isin local government area of the State.

It was gathered that the bandits, who had demanded for N500m ransom for the abductees’ release, had told family members that that they didn’t have any business with them and that they only wanted to deal with the government.

The abducted persons are identified as Ademola Afolabi, Abdullahi Lade, Fatai, Akin, and their driver, Yusuf, and two others.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday, the families, including wives and young children of the abductees, seen wailing and sobbing, called on the Kwara State Government and relevant security agencies to “Intensify rescue efforts and treat the abduction as

top-priority emergency until every victim is safely returned”.

The press statement, read by Dare Boyinbogun, urged government to establish direct communication with the affected families, “So we are not left to rely on rumours and social media for information about our loved ones.

“We appeal for immediate support for the families of the abducted

workers, including welfare assistance and counselling, as many households are already in distress.

“We ask for stronger security presence along construction corridors and rural roads to prevent further attacks on innocent workers and residents”, he said.

The spokesperson, who said that the press conference is not about blame, added that, “It is about lives. It is about the safety of ordinary Nigerians who leave home every day to earn an honest living.

“To the abductors, we say: these men are fathers, sons and brothers.

Please release them unharmed.

To the authorities, we say: do not let these families become forgotten

statistics. Let action speak louder than assurances.

“Our husbands, brothers, sons and breadwinners were abducted in broad daylight while carrying out legitimate work at a construction site along the Sabaja/Owa-Onire Road in Kwara State.

At about 11:40 a.m., armed men suspected to be bandits stormed the site and took away five innocent workers: Ademola Afolabi, Abdullahi Lade, Fatai, Akin, and their driver, Yusuf.

“Since that moment, our lives have been suspended between hope and

despair.

These men were not criminals. They were not adventurers. They were professionals and labourers contributing to the development of Kwara state.

They went to work that morning believing they would return home safely. Instead, their families have been thrown into anguish.

We acknowledge the efforts so far reported by the police, the military and local vigilantes. We appreciate every step taken.

“But we must state clearly and urgently: time is not on our side. Every passing hour deepens the trauma of the families, especially the wives, children and elderly parents who depend entirely on these men for survival. Many of these families have no other source of income.

“Beyond the fear for their lives, there is now hunger, psychological distress and total uncertainty.”