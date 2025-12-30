Abductors Of 7 Kwara Construction Workers Demand N500m Ransom

Abductors of the seven construction workers in Kwara State have demanded N500m ransom for their release. This is as families of the victims have appealed to the state government and law enforcement agencies in the country to help effect the rescue of their loved ones, abducted about 15 days ago.

It would be recalled that the kidnapped persons, including two staff of the state Ministry of Works, were abducted on December 15, 2025 at about 11:40 am at a construction site along Sabaja/ Owa-Onire road in the Isin Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the bandits, had told family members that that they didn’t have any business with them and that they only wanted to deal with the government. The abducted persons are identified as Ademola Afolabi, Abdullahi Lade, Fatai, Akin, and their driver, Yusuf, and two others.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday, the families, including wives and young children of the abductees, who were seen wailing and sobbing, called on the Kwara State Government and relevant security agencies to “intensify rescue efforts and treat the abduction as top-priority emergency until every victim is safely returned.”

The press statement read by Dare Boyinbogun, urged government to establish direct communication with the affected families, “so we are not left to rely on rumours and social media for information about our loved ones.

“We appeal for immediate support for the families of the abducted workers, including welfare assistance and counselling, as many households are already in distress. “We ask for stronger security presence along construction corridors and rural roads to prevent further attacks on innocent workers and residents,” he said.

The spokesperson, who said that the press conference is not about blame, added that, “It is about lives. It is about the safety of ordinary Nigerians who leave home every day to earn an honest living.