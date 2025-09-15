Abductors Give Condition For Ex-Imo Legislator’s Release

The abductors of former Imo State House of Assembly member Ngozi Ogbu have threatened to execute him on Tuesday if the government fails to withdraw security forces from a particular location in Okigwe.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was abducted a week ago by gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliates.

In a viral video over the weekend, armed and masked men standing over a visibly distressed Ogbu insisted that security forces must be pulled out from a place they referred to as the ‘White House’ in the Okigwe Local Government Area.

The victim was then given an opportunity to speak. Pleading for his life, she appealed to the state government to concede to the demands of his captors to effect his release.

Meanwhile, police say they have launched a manhunt for Ogbu’s abductors.

In a statement yesterday, spokesman DSP Henry Okoye said the Commissioner of Police Aboki Danjuma had ordered the immediate deployment of tactical units to track down the kidnappers. According to him, they are it is aware of the viral video.