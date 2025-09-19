Abductors Free Ex-Imo Lawmaker

Hon. Ngozi Ogbu who once represented Okigwe South Constituency and was also a former council, chairman for Okigwe, has been released by his abductors. Ogbu was reportedly abducted when he visited home to make arrangements for his mother’s burial.

A masked gunman be- lieved to be a henchman of wanted terror kingpin, Gentle De Yahoo, had earlier released a video parading the half dressed lawmaker and threatening to kill him in four days if the Imo State Government fails to withdraw security operatives from ‘White House’s, a location in Okigwe council area.

However, Ngozi Ogbu and 12 other captives were reportedly rescued alive when the Nigerian Army stormed the gang’s camp in Aku, Okigwe. According to a brief confirmation by the Imo State Police Command, the Command Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye said: “The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the release of Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, the former legislator who represented Okigwe State Constituency.