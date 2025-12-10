Abductions: Sokoto Takes Drastic Measure, Closes 2 Health Colleges

Fear and uncertainty among parents and students of Sultan Abdurhman Health Technology, Gwadabawa and College of Science and Technology, Tambuwal are the duo of colleges for closure.

Such decision may have a negative effect on the future of the students and healthcare delivery programmes in the state.

The decision to shut down the institutions may have a connection with the security challenges that recently resulted in the abduction of some school students in Kebbi and Niger states.

Some community members in the affected areas who spoke under anonymity stated that the government’s sudden decision to close down the schools came to them as a surprise as such sparked concern and uncertainties among the colleges’ community in the state.

It was also, gathered that the issue is now a subject of discussion among residents in the communities, the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Although, the decision happened as a surprise to the colleges’ immediate neighborhood communities, there is no statement to that affect either from the state government or the ministry concerned even after some weeks since the sudden decision was taken.