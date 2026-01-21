Abductions: Rights Group Accuses Soldiers Of Blocking Access To Kaduna Community

Faith-based group, Christian Solidarity Worldwide–Nigeria (CSW-N) has insisted that over 100 worshippers were abducted by suspected bandits in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru LGA of Kaduna, despite denials by the police and local authorities.

On Sunday, assailants in large numbers attacked three churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru LGA of the state, abducting more than 100 worshippers during Sunday services. However, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Rabiu, and Chairman of Kajuru LGA, Dauda Madaki, dismissed the reports as “falsehoods” being spread by “conflict entrepreneurs”.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday at the Government House in Kaduna, Rabiu and Madaki challenged those making the allegations to provide names and details of the alleged victims. Madaki said he personally led security operatives to Kurmin Wali after hearing rumours of the attack but found no evidence of any incident.

According to him, the churches where the abductions were said to have taken place showed no signs of violence, while traditional and youth leaders in the area also denied that any attack occurred.

But in a statement issued yesterday, Reuben Buhari, CSW-N Research and Press Officer, said the abductions did take place and accused security operatives of obstructing efforts to independently verify the incident.

CSW-N alleged that its team was prevented by soldiers from accessing Kurmin Wali during a fact-finding visit, despite presenting proper identification. After about an hour, the team reached Makyali village and took the unmarked road to the community.

“Thirty minutes later, as the team was about to enter Kurmin Wali, CSW-N encountered a military convoy, including the chairman of Kajuru Local Government, which was leaving the community,” the statement reads. “They later refused to allow CSW- N team entry, despite repeated pleas and after the team showed full identification.

“The military officer who stopped the CSW-N said there was a standing order not to allow us in. Consequently, our team turned and was escorted to the main road, back to Kaduna.” The group noted that community sources said the attackers arrived on motorcycles and on foot, split into three groups and simultaneously targeted the three churches.

According to CSW-N, worshippers were forced into the bush, elderly women and young children were later released, while 11 persons reportedly escaped. According to the organisation, 167 persons remained in captivity at the time of its engagement with community sources, adding that efforts were ongoing to compile the names of those abducted.