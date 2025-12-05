Abductions: Police Beef Up Security In Benue Schools

…Deploys men to ensure hitch-free yuletide

The Benue State Police Command on Thursday said it has beefed up water-tight security across public schools in the state to curb rising cases of kidnapping of students.

The Command also said it has emplaced proactive measures on ground to ensure a hitch-free yuletide season.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Emenari Ifeanyi, disclosed this to newsmen in his office in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

CP Ifeanyi stated that following directives by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to all state commissioners in the country to ensure that schools and worship centres, including mosques, are secured against attacks, the Benue command swiftly swung into action and posted security men to all the public schools in the state especially the girls schools to safeguard and protect them from external aggressors.

“As we speak now, we have put permanent security men there, while in other schools we have deployed our men to carry out routine patrols, and we have asked the principals to have police telephone numbers so that if anything happens, they can call the police immediately for necessary action.

“We are working with the Commissioner for Education under the directive of Governor Hyacinth Alia to help check the ugly trend.

“We have also organised a programme to train both teachers and students on what to do if anything happens, especially getting in contact with the police, so we have our schools properly covered”.

CP Ifeanyi said the command under his watch has evolved proactive measures to ensure that people of the state enjoy the forthcoming Christmas and New Year festivities with their eyes closed.

He said, “We don’t want to be taken unawares. Members of my management team have been posted to the hinterland, and all the other Commands are being manned by Deputy Commissioners and Area Commands, apart from the other Commands on grounds with tactical teams to all the troubled areas.

“We have emplaced heightened presence of competent police teams across the state, and as we speak, they are there in the nooks and crannies of the state to help maintain peace, especially in seemingly volatile areas.

“We have told members of the public that if they notice any suspicious movement, they should let their local DPO and Area Commanders know.

“We are working in synergy with sister security agencies in all the Divisions in the state and the Military, NSCDC, the Civil Protection Guard, Forest Guards, the Hunters Association and Local Government Chairmen to ensure that the state does not witness any form of crime during the festive season.