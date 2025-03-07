Abductions: Our Security System Has Failed –Bishop

Share

The Catholic Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Most Rev. Julius Yakubu Kundi, yesterday bemoaned the resurgence of mass kidnappings in the country, insisting that the security system has failed.

In a statement, he condemned the adoption and subsequent murder of Rev. Fr Sylvester Okechukwu by his abductors. The body of Okechukwu, who was abducted on March 5, was discovered in Mafan in the Atakar community in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Wednesday.

Kundi said: “With deep sorrow and righteous indignation, I condemn in the strongest terms the relentless and tragic wave of kidnappings targeting priests, pastoral agents, and the faithful.

“The horrifying abduction and gruesome murder of my son, Rev. Fr Okechukwu, on March 5, is a cruel assault on our faith, our humanity, and the peace of our state. “The Diocese is engulfed in anguish, and the land is heavy with anger.

“How long shall our pastors and brethren be hunted like prey? “How long shall our places of worship become grounds for fear instead of sanctuaries of hope?

“The murder of Fr. Okechukwu is not just an attack on the Church but a direct affront to the values of justice, peace, and human dignity.”

He recalled the abduction and murder of other clerics in the state. He added: “The Diocese has always placed its trust in constituted authorities for the protection of lives and property.

“Yet, we are compelled to question: How much longer can we entrust our security to a system that has repeatedly failed to protect its citizens?

“We demand that the government and security agencies take immediate and decisive action to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.”

