Abductions, Killings In Schools: Nigeria Battles Rising Number Of Out-of-school Children

Ordinarily, schools are meant to be safe spaces for learning, character formation, and national development. However, with the spate of killings and abductions in schools, there are fresh concerns about the possibility of ballooning out-of-school children. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports:

Having lost his brother-in-law to the attack by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists during the invasion of Federal Government College, Buni Yadi, Yobe State, in 2014, Abubakar Adamu has yet to shake off the fear that accompanies him to the classroom since the incident happened.

Adamu, a teacher at Government Science Technical College, Potiskum, Yobe State, told Sunday Telegraph that every moment in the classroom leaves him with the worrying feeling that his life could be terminated abruptly, especially with over a dozen cases of abductions in schools after the death of his in-law.

According to him, the fear of unrelenting attacks by terrorists has caused several teachers to hand in their resignation, noting that he now shoulders the responsibilities of his late in-law, whose two children live with him. “My in-law was killed in Yadi Buni shortly after he was transferred there.

He left two children and a wife. Up till now, no government has assisted the family despite the promise to do so. The government said N100 million was donated to the families of the victims but we have not seen anything. Up till now, no government has assisted the family despite promising to do so.

Government said they donated N100 million to the families of the victims. But we have not seen anything up till now. We are the ones taking care of them.” He continued: “Here, we are in a place where there is no bush. Some parts of our local governments are not like that.

We are scared as teachers. Some of our colleagues were killed. You remember the abduction in Dapchi? About five or six teachers were killed. Up till now, they have not released all the children. They released the children after they were abducted but not all. Six of them died. Their parents have not seen them.

That’s why teachers remain scared. Even the government has not done much to rescue them. All you see is propaganda. ‘The government has done this, the government is doing that.’ One thing is, if you have a premonition that something will happen, just run, if you can run.

Children are dropping out of government schools because of insecurity.” On how the crisis has affected learning, he added: “Most boarding schools that are far from town have been closed, not functional. Some have been converted to day school, and even when they operate, they close as early as 11:00am.

The ones that are functional are in the main town. But most of the government schools are located outside the main town. So, people are now forced to go to private schools. The private schools are somewhat safe because they are located within towns. Most of the boarding schools are located outside towns.

There was the Yadi Buni attack too; six or seven teachers were killed, including the principal. All the students there have now been transferred to the Government Girls College, Potiskum because it is dangerous to allow the children to remain there.”

Ali Abdukadir is of the Government Secondary Schools, Mamudo, Yobe State. He told how insecurity is fostering a climate of fear and discomfort. “When I teach, I don’t feel comfortable. I’m not stable. My school is in a village in Mamudo.

Because of the abductions in ,Kebbi and Niger states, the government asked boarding schools to be closed while other schools remained open. We had planned certain activities for the end of the year, but they all had to be cancelled because of the security situation in this part of the country, especially in Niger and Kebbi states,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

With the number of out-of-school children said to be in the region 18.3 million by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the figure, it said, positions Nigeria as the country with the highest number of children who are not in school.

Specifically, Chief of Bauchi Field Office of UNICEF, Dr. Tushar Rane, said:“Unfortunately, this positions Nigeria with the challenge of having the largest number of out-of-school children globally,” Meanwhile, Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, at a Government-Citizen Engagement Forum organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna, described the situation in Northern Nigeria’s education sector as a national emergency.

He alleged that 80 per cent of Nigeria’s out-of-school children were from the region. “We have 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria—80 per cent of them are from Northern Nigeria. “If just half of the N15 trillion national budget were allocated to education, we would have no child out of school.

“That money would provide schools, teachers, and equipment,” he stated. However, the recent abductions and murder of teachers in schools by gunmen have sparked fresh concerns about the possibility of the number of out-of-school children swelling.

How school abductions force children out of school, fuel early marriages Amnesty International According to Amnesty International, the Nigerian government’s persistent failure to address the repeated abductions of school children and teachers in several parts of Northern Nigeria is putting the education of a generation of children at risk.

“What we are witnessing right now in the northern part of Nigeria is an assault on childhood and an utter failure to guarantee the safety and security of school children and teachers. It is not only school children that are unsafe.

Hundreds of towns and villages have for many years endured frequent attacks by gunmen,” said Isa Sanusi, Director Amnesty International Nigeria. Sanusi argued that the Nigerian authorities are grossly failing in their constitutional and international human rights obligations to protect lives.

“This failure by the authorities to promote and ensure the security and safety of the population constitutes a serious breach of their human rights obligations, including under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to which Nigeria is a state party.”

On how abduction of children in schools is growing the number of out-of-school children and fuelling early marriages, Sanusi explained: “Many abducted children and teachers are never released by their abductors. “The possibility of abduction is forcing millions of children to abandon education, while underaged girls are having their education terminated and forced into marriage as a means of avoiding abduction at school.

This is a devastating blow to years of efforts to boost enrollment in schools in the educationally disadvantaged parts of northern Nigeria.”

He added: “Many schools that are closed to prevent abductions remain closed indefinitely because security is not improving in affected areas. As a result, thousands of children are forced into working to support their families.

Even before the current wave of school abductions, the Nigerian authorities were not adequately or effectively upholding and ensuring the right to education,” Citing the recent Kebbi abduction, Amnesty International claimed that it happened despite earlier security intelligence, adding that state governments of Bauchi, Benue, Kwara, Plateau, Niger, Benue, Yobe and Katsina had closed schools in an effort to prevent mass abductions It further stated that, “while the measure has a short-term benefit, it has a long-term negative impact on children’s education.”

The body said its investigation showed that schools closed in 2021 after a spate of mass school abductions were never reopened, and the children attending the schools were not provided with alternative education.

Diary of some abductions in 12 years

Before the recent wave of abductions, Nigeria had witnessed series of kidnappings that deposited sorrow and tears in families. Recall that in November, over 300 students and teachers were abducted at Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri Niger State, just days after another one occured at Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, stealing 25 students.

In Mamudo, Yobe State, On 6 July 2013, Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Government Secondary School on July 6, 2013, killing at least 42 people, mainly students.

Also, 59 boys were reportedly killed by people suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists on February 25, 2014, at the Federal Government College of Buni Yadi in Yobe State, Nigeria. At Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, terrorists believed to be members of Boko Haram abducted 276 schoolgirls in April 2014.

Other cases include abduction of 344 schoolboys in Kankara, Katsina State in 2020, seizure of 80 students from Federal Government College, Yauri, Kebbi State in 2021, the kidnap of 317 girls from Zamfara in 2021, the abduction of about 140 students from Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna in June 2021, among others.

Questions about $30m/N144bn school safety funds

Launched by the Nigerian government in 2014 after the abduction of 276 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in a boarding school in Chibok, Borno State, the Safe School Initiative, a multi-donor programme, aimed at promoting safety in schools by putting measures in place to ensure school children, teachers and everyone within the school environment are safe.

Meanwhile, despite what has been described as huge investments in the programme, the serial abduction of students and teachers by armed bandits and terrorists has raised questions its implementation.

Recently, the Nigerian Senate launched a full-scale investigation into the Safe School Initiative. In a chat with journalists, the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Safe School Initiative, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, said it was unacceptable that schools remained soft targets for terrorists and kidnappers.

“We will track every Naira and every Dollar allocated to the Safe School Initiative, some of which was the $30 million mobilised between 2014 and 2021, aside the latest N144 billion released for the initiative by the Federal Government. Nigerians deserve to know why, despite enormous investment and global support, our schools remain unsafe.

According to Senator Kalu, at least 1,680 schoolchildren have been kidnapped in Nigeria since 2014 when the Chibok Girls incident happened, while terrorists attacked about 180 schools. “We owe it to Nigerian parents to assure them that their children’s path to education is protected,” Senator Kalu said.

Why closing schools won’t increase number of out-of-school children – NAPTAN

Dismissing claims in some quarters that closing schools after the invasion by terrorists would raise the number of out-of-school children in the country as some don’t get reopened, Secretary General, National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria(NAPTAN), Ibrahim Yau Nabayi, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph newspaper, said there was no element of truth in such claims.

He said: “Instead of leaving them to roam on the streets, it is better to go and jam pack the class than to leave them on the streets.

If a school of population of 500 or 1000 is closed, this population or those students are now relocated to another safe environment. Isn’t that a wise decision? Have their studies stopped? Must they continue to live in that environment?

I don’t think it will affect the number of out of school children because students are relocated to safe places to learn. They are still back in school. We thank the government for being proactive.”

Admitting that the school system will suffer as a result of the closure of schools, he added that effect of insecurity was not limited to schools alone. “This is a very serious issue for us in the country. The issue of insecurity is beyond anyone in this country.

The school system is not an exception. And the impact this may make is that we are retrogressing instead of making progress but thank God that the government is proactive on the issue because all our schools cannot be manned by security agents in this country.

So, it is a wise decision that schools are closed. You can only make progress when there is peace and the insecurity is the critical element that is holding us back. So, we commend the government for taking this proactive step because in that tense situation, the students cannot learn, the teachers cannot teach.

So, what are they doing there? But the negative aspect of it is that the school system will suffer. Education sector is subjected to backwardness. I believe the government will do something to mitigate the shortfall of the period that schools have been closed down.

I believe there would be a robust plan to cushion the effect.” Commenting, education researcher, Dr Peter Ogudoro, said relocating children from their local environment to big schools with the right security architecture only provides a temporary solution.

“That’s not going to provide the inspiration to continue to be in school because you’re disconnecting children from their parents and putting them in boarding houses in places that come across to them as strange. We are talking about a region, where for decades, education has been presented as a dispensable endeavour.

So, when they are found in a situation where they are to make a choice between living with their children and letting them go in search of education, they are not likely to have their children estranged from them,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Explaining how poverty can frustrate the relocation of students, he added: “Some of the children, when they live with their parents, they contribute to putting food on the table. And when you estranged them from their parents, you are making life difficult for them.”

Security agencies can’t do it alone – Ejiofor Speaking on the need for communities to collaborate with security agencies, former Director, Department of State Services, Mike Ejiofor, argued that the fight against insecurity could not be won by security agencies alone.

“You remember that after the Chibok girls abduction, there was this Safe School Initiative. As we speak, nobody knows the outcome of the programme. And, monies were budgeted for it. I want to believe that the government should find out what happened to that Safe School Initiative because it could have saved us all from this embarrassment.

Schools were meant to be fenced, stricter security measures put in place, so that it will not be easy for bandits to raid schools. Now, that has not been done and we continue to witness this incidence of mass kidnappings. We don’t have sufficient manpower.

People like the officials of the Civil Defence, police should be deployed in addition to the cooperation of various communities in protecting our schools. We can’t leave everything to the government,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Confirming the involvement of traditional rulers in tackling insecurity in Kebbi State, Hussaini Aliyu, Chairman of DankoWasagu Local Government Area, where 25 students were abducted recently, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, said: “When the abduction happened, so many security measures were put in place.

The governor had set up a committee to review the security situation of all the schools across the state. The report has been submitted. If he agrees with the content, he will implement the recommendations of the committee.

Security measures have also been put in place. Security meetings with traditional rulers across the Local Governments have been done to review all the challenges and security measures to take so that there would not be a repeat of the incident again.”

Operational cost rising, enrolment dropping – Proprietors

Baring his mind in an interview with Sunday Telegraph newspaper, President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Yomi Otubela, described the attacks on schools in parts of Northern Nigeria as deeply troubling and completely unacceptable, stating that education must not be held hostage by terrorists and bandits.

“The attacks on schools in parts of Northern Nigeria are deeply troubling and completely unacceptable. Schools are meant to be safe spaces for learning, character formation, and national development. When schools are attacked, it is not just an assault on students and teachers, it is an attack on the future of Nigeria.

This situation reflects the wider insecurity in the country and demands urgent, decisive, and sustained action from government at all levels. Education must never be held hostage by criminal elements.” Decrying the attacks on schools in Northern Nigeria, Otubela said, apart from private schools that have closed down, enrolment is dropping and teachers are resigning.

“Our colleagues in the affected regions consistently report severe disruptions. Some private schools have closed down operations.

“Enrolment is dropping as parents relocate their children or keep them at home out of fear. Teachers are resigning or refusing postings to high risk areas, while operational costs are rising due to security related expenses.

Beyond the financial strain, there is significant emotional and psychological stress on school owners, staff, learners, and parents. Despite these challenges, many proprietors remain committed to keeping education alive under extremely difficult circumstances.”

Keeping schools safe

Speaking on how to stem the tide of abductions and killings in schools, Otubela argued that ensuring safety in schools requires a comprehensive and proactive approach. He said: “There must be a stronger and more visible security presence around schools, improved intelligence gathering, and rapid response mechanisms.

The government should fully implement and adequately fund the Safe Schools Initiative, while also supporting school based security measures such as perimeter fencing, surveillance systems, and trained security personnel.

Equally important is collaboration with host communities, as community intelligence and ownership play a critical role in early warning and protection. Ultimately, lasting safety in schools will only come with a sincere commitment to addressing the broader security challenges facing the nation.”