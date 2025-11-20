Abduction: Tinubu Orders Defence Minister, Matawalle, To Relocate To Kebbi

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi State following the abduction of 25 schoolgirls.

According to a statement released on Thursday by the President’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Matawalle, who previously served as governor of Zamfara State, is to remain in Kebbi to oversee security operations aimed at securing the release of the kidnapped students.

The abduction occurred at about 4 a.m. on Monday, when gunmen kidnapped 24 students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town, Kebbi State.

Matawalle is expected to arrive in Birnin Kebbi on Friday. His prior experience in managing banditry and mass kidnappings during his tenure as Zamfara State governor from 2019 to 2023 is seen as critical to coordinating the response.

Notably, on 26 February 2021, armed bandits abducted 279 female students, aged between 10 and 17, from the Government Girls Science Secondary School, a boarding school in Jangebe, Zamfara State. All the hostages were released on 2 March 2021 after negotiations.

Tinubu had postponed his scheduled trips to Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, to receive further security briefings on both the Kebbi schoolgirl abduction and the recent attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.