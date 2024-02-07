Abduction: Rescued Ekiti School Pupils In Stable Condition – Commissioner

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani has said the rescued pupils who have been on admission at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti are responding positively to the treatment and are perfectly in good health condition.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the pupils from The Apostolic, Faith Nursery and Primary School, Emure- Ekiti and their teachers including the bus driver were kidnapped on Monday, January 29 abducted in broad daylight between Emure-Ekiti and Eporo on their way home after school.

The state governor, Biodun Oyebanji and the security agencies with the support of President Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders swung into action and ensured the release of the victims but unfortunately, the driver was reportedly killed during the abduction.

The children and their teachers were released in the early hours of Sunday, February 4th. The governor therefore directed the Commissioner to take the rescued pupils and their teachers to EKSUTH for proper medical treatment, Oyebanji thereafter visited the victims at the hospital, where he had interactions with the students and their teachers at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital.

The Health Commissioner, Dr Filani who visited the hospital again on Wednesday to assess the condition of the patients expressed satisfaction and high optimism that they would all be discharged this week.

Dr Filani while speaking with newsmen at the hospital premises said: “I have seen all eight of them, and they are technically stable, just as I was coming, the kids and all of them were playing which is a good sign, I talked with them about how they slept, and all came out very positive, so we are happy with the progress that we made and we look forward to the next phase of this engagement with them.

“They would be discharged at the appropriate time, they went for psychotherapy yesterday they met with the clinical psychologist they would have to wait for the result of this to determine the next step, but I am sure they would be discharged anytime this week.”

The Chief Medical Director, CMD of the hospital, Professor Kayode Olabanji who also expressed gratitude towards the rescue of the victims said:

“We thank God that they were rescued, we thank God for the way everyone in the state rose up starting from His Excellency, governor Biodun Oyebanji, the commissioners, the House of Assembly members, everybody.

” They have received all the proper attention they are going to receive from the needed specialists available and they have been seen and interacting with them, all of them have made progress and they are stable right now.

” The next thing is that treatment doesn’t just end abruptly, it is a kind of airing experience that can linger very long and for the psychological effect they would still receive treatment until it is ascertained that they are all stable”.

The CMD added that the patients are not exhibiting any complications.

”No obvious complication but there is that psychological aspect of it which we may not be able to know in terms of number of units but then they are there so those are the things, that would still be cleared,” he said.