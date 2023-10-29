Abduction Of Soldier In Ebonyi Barbaric, Inhuman-Nwifuru

Governor Francis Nwif- uru of Ebonyi State has described as barbaric and inhuman, the sudden disappearance of a soldier on peace keeping operation in Effium Community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The soldier was abducted in the community by suspected warlords three days ago and has not been found. Governor Nwifuru had warned that the state government will be forced to declare war on the community if the missing soldier is not released alive within 24 hours. But the soldier is still missing till today.

The people of Effium/Ezza-Effium have been at war since January 21, 2021 with thousands of lives lost and properties worth billions of naira destroyed. Governor Francis Nwifuru had to set up a peace and reconciliation committee to end the war.

The committee was yet to submit its report when the warring communities renewed hostilities through the abduction of the soldier. Nwifuru said continued hostilities in the area was contrary to the visions of the founding fathers of the state.

The Governor was speaking when he received Ebonyi Founding Fathers Forum in his Office, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki at the weekend.

The Governor while describing the act as barbaric and inhuman wondered why the hoodlums decided to take laws into their hands even when a high-powered Peace Committee headed by Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Rev. Dr Michael Nnachi Okoro was at the verge of submitting their report to the State Government.