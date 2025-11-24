Abduction Of Schoolgirls And Matters Arising

The recurring ugly decimals of the kidnap of school children, especially in northern Nigeria, in recent years played itself out again two days last week with the kidnapping of over 300 schoolgirls from two schools in Kebbi and Niger states.

On Monday, November 17, 2025, 25 school girls were kidnapped, a Vice Principal and a security guard killed; while four days later on Friday, 303 girls and 12 teachers of St Mary’s School in Papiri, Niger State were also abducted.

According to the police spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar Kotarkoshi, the assailants, armed with rifles and reportedly using coordinated tactics, stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town around 4 a.m. on that fateful day, engaging police in a gunfight before scaling the perimeter fence and seizing the students.

As revealed by two traditional leaders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, for fear of reprisal attack from the bandits, the attackers stormed the school premises through Zamfara forests and operated unhindered. The latest mass abduction has once again brought to the fore the fragile security of schools in that part of the nation.

For instance, since the Boko Haram’s kidnapping of 276 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 successive administrations have made several promises, including that to ensure the safety for all schools and the release of Leah Sharibu, the only remaining captive of the 110 girls abducted in February 2018, from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Sadly it has been more promises than concrete action in keeping to that solemn pledge. Since then, and going by empirical evidence available to the mass media, close to 1, 000 students have been kidnapped, with armed groups taking undue advantage of Nigeria’s poorly policed regions.

Their aim of course, is to extract huge ransoms running into millions of naira from the families of their victims. For instance there was an attack on a school in Kuririga in Kaduna State on March 7, 2024, where more than 250 pupils were kidnapped.

Yet, that attack was the second mass kidnaping of pupils in Nigeria in only one week! Though President Bola Tinubu, on March 8, 2024 sent troops to rescue them the message of insecurity has only been highlighted by the heartless assailants.

Heavily armed criminal gangs, operating on motorbikes, target victims in villages, schools and along highways, for huge ransom payments. So what then should be done to stem the soaring wave of the kidnap of pupils and students in the country?

That is the all-important question demanding, strong, solid and sustainable solutions. In the search for credible answers to the questions another angle to the menace is that of the abysmally low number of school-aged girls attending school in both the Northeast and Northwest sub-regions of the country.

According to the data by UNICEF a significant number of girls, particularly in Kebbi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina and Gombe states are among those not attending school, accounting for 48% of those out-of-school girls in Nigeria.

So, if the safety of the few girls attending school is not guaranteed, how will the situation improve? As part of suggestions to improve overall security in the nation, security experts advise that solid infrastructures, characterised by solid buildings and fences, well manned by security personnel are needed.

There should be hi-tech equipment available to them and the nearby police officers. So also is the necessity of good access roads. Members of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) should have regular interaction with the school authority and the community leaders while enlightenment of the students should be involved to fish out and do away with insiders in schools who work with the kidnappers for personal gains.

Also, much as we applaud the Federal Government for the Safe Schools Fund which was launched as an initial response with a contribution from the Federal Government of $10 million and another $10 million pledge from the private sector, as managed by the Ministry of Finance there should be value for the amount spent.

There should be prudence, transparency and accountability in its expenditure. That perhaps explains why the Senate recently issued one of its strongest security directives yet, demanding an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the more than $30 million spent on Nigeria’s Safe-School Programme so far.

And to strengthen the resolve of the government to frontally battle the insurgents the red chamber also urged President Bola Tinubu to authorise the urgent recruitment of 100,000 additional military personnel to curb the escalating insecurity crisis. And no stone should be left untouched in dealing decisively with the identified sponsors of all types of terrorism that have ravaged the country since 2009. All said, a safe school system would guarantee a brighter future for our children in particular and the nation in general.