  3. Abduction Of Kebbi…

Abduction Of Kebbi Schoolgirls, Killing Assault On Values, Safety – Oluremi Tinubu

Oluremi Tinubu And 2023 Election

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has condemned the recent abduction of 25 students from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Kebbi State and the killing of the Vice Principal, describing the attacks as an assault on the values of safety and education.

In a message personally signed on Tuesday, Mrs. Tinubu stated:

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the abduction of 25 students of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, and the tragic killing of the Vice Principal. This heartbreaking incident is not only an attack on innocent girls and dedicated educators, but an assault on the values of safety and learning that schools embody.”

She noted that President Bola Tinubu has already directed security agencies to ensure the swift and safe return of the abducted girls and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, loved ones, and schoolmates at this difficult time. I pray Almighty God grants the quick rescue of the abducted girls, and may the soul of the departed Vice Principal rest in Aljannah Firdaus,” she added.

