Abduction: NBA Demands Unconditional Release Of Justice Umokoro

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Afam Osiigwe President has asked Justice Ebiyerin Umokoro’s abductors to release him unconditionally.

Speaking when he paid a solidarity visit to the Customary Court of Appeal yesterday, he expressed his displeasure over the abduction of the Judge.

Osigwe also told security agencies they must redouble efforts to rescue the judge. He regretted that 12 days after the judge’s abduction, no news has been heard about.

Osigwe called on his immediate family to courageous and put faith in God maintaining that he will surely come back to unite with them.

The NBA chief said: “This is the twelfth day that His Lordship has been missing and there is no sign of him and we thought that as members of the same family, we should come.”