Abduction: Minister Begs Kaduna Govt, Security Agencies to Rescue Students, Teachers

Disturbed over the abduction of 287 students and teachers from their schools in Kaduna State, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has appealed to Kaduna State government and security agencies to ensure their prompt rescue unharmed from their abductors if possible, before Ramadan. Speaking to Journalists on Friday evening, the Minister, accompanied by the Minister of State for Education, Tanko Sununu, noted that the abduction which he described as disgusting, came as a rude shock, given the safe school initiatives adopted by governments.

He said: “We thought after a while we had not experienced this that it is over for good only for it to happen again last night. “This kidnapping is one too many for us because safe schools for children is one of the policies we are pursuing and it is one of the reasons causing low attendance of children in schools. “Our hearts and prayers are with the children, parents and guardians, especially the young children who are just preparing for their livelihood. It is a very sad day for the country.

“We appeal to Kaduna State and the security agencies to rescue and bring back all the children and their teachers unharmed. “We will be working with the security agencies to ensure that we bring to end this type of thing under the Safe School project of the Federal Government. “We sincerely hope these young ones are brought back even before the Ramadan season starts. Our brothers and sisters are already observing the Lent.