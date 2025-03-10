Abduction: Kano Govt Endorses Police Safe School Projects

Share

The newly created Safe School Projects by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have been endorsed by the Kano State Government, with the state giving its fullest commitment to ensure the desired achievement of the projects.

Kano state is said to have taken a proactive step towards ensuring the safety of its schools, collaborating with the Police who are the major stakeholders in ensuring the full implementation of the project.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said that his Government is strengthening security resilience and integrating host communities in the protection of education, using the safe School Police module.

Kabir Yusuf disclosed this during the opening ceremony of stakeholders’ forum on the security of schools in Kano State and the training of the schools protection Squad, held at coronation hall, Government House Kano.

Represented by Commissioner for Education Ali Haruna Makoda, he reassured stakeholders of his administration’s commitment to developing the educational sector in the state.

He said that as Nigeria continues to face challenges in ensuring school safety, this forum marks a crucial step towards strengthening security resilience and promoting a safer learning environment.

Commissioner of Police Abayomi Shogunle, National Coordinator of the Schools Prevention Squad, emphasized the importance of school security, stating that it is paramount to the current administration.

He noted that the school’s security protection Squad was initiated by the IGP with a view to address security challenges in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

“In 2021 reports indicated between 2012 and 2016 over 600 teachers were killed in attacks, while over 19,000 were displaced,” he said.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Aliko Dangote University, Musa Tukur Yakasai, commended the training as apt and geared towards enhancing adequate security in institutions.

Earlier Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, represented by AIG Zone One Ahmad Ammani, emphasized the importance of collaboration between the public and security agencies to address insecurity in schools and institutions.

The forum, themed “Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities in the Protection of Education,” brought together representatives from the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, and educational institutions, among others.

The event was graced by heads of security agencies in Kano and other stakeholders, including vigilante groups and other self-help Security organizations.

