Abduction: I don’t wish it for my enemy – Edo PDP chair

Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anthony Aziegbemi, has said that he doesn’t wish anyone to go through the ordeal he suffered in the hands of kidnappers.

Aziegbemi spoke yesterday when the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, paid him a visit at his residence.

Recall that gunmen kidnapped Aziegbemi close to his house on March 15 at about 11pm on Idaro Street, off Country Home Road, Benin, Edo State.

Aziegbemi was coming from a meeting at the Edo State Government House and was going home in his vehicle when he was waylaid and abducted.

He was released after 11 days in the kidnappers den and arrived at his home at about 3am last Tuesday to the waiting arms of family members who had kept vigil for his safety throughout his ordeal.

The kidnappers were said to have asked for N500 million ransom, but it was not clear if the money was paid before his release.

Aziegbemi told Shaibu and members of his entourage that he faced difficult moments in the hands of his abductors.

Still shocked as a result of the ordeal, he said he would not wish anyone, even his worst enemies, to go through the ordeal he went through in the kidnappers’ den, recounting the trauma and fears he endured during his captivity.

He said: “I don’t wish anyone, even my worst enemies, to go through the ordeal I went through in the kidnappers’ den. The experience was traumatising and again, I don’t wish that for any one.