Abduction: How Military Operation Facilitated Gen Tsiga’s Release —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday faulted the claims that military generals contributed money to secure the release of retired Brig.-Gen. Mahrazu Tsiga, who was held captive for 56 days.

The Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Monday said the claims by retired Brig. -Gen. Ismaila Abdullahi, had contradicted the efforts of the military.

Gusau said the narratives clearly downplayed the efforts made by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma by embarking on Search and Rescue Operation to secure the release of Gen. Tsiga in addition to other non-kinetic efforts.

He said the senior officer had in a message, thanked other senior officers and civilians for their contribution to the rescue of the former Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to the Defence spokesman, it may seem unproductive to engage with those who constantly criticise the military, especially those that have benefited from the same military.

He said it was essential to clarify the relentless efforts undertaken by the troops that facilitated General Tsiga’s release.

He said: “It is important to note that the unfortunate abduction of the former DG of NYSC occurred in the wee hours of 6 February 2025, in Tsiga, Kafur District of Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State.

“Immediately, troops of 17 Brigade were alerted, they responded to the situation around 0300 hours the same day and in a commendable show of professionalism, swiftly went on pursuit in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma.

“These combined efforts led to troops combing the assailants/bandits hideouts within Jeka, Areda, and Zango, all in Kankara Local Government Area, in search of the former DG.

“The operation extended to Ruwan Lafiya, Mununu, Matallawa and Bakkai in Faskari Local Government Area.

“Although no direct contact was made with the abductors, the troops successfully pressured the criminals, who abandoned rustled animals and some captives in their hasty retreat.

“The troops nevertheless sustained the pursuit of the terrorists with unwavering determination, despite facing difficulties due to challenging terrain.”

Gusau added that troops had on Feb. 8, intensified their manhunt for the abductors and conducted dawn attacks at Yankuzo and Gidan Dankaka in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara where terrorist kingpin Ado Aliero hibernates.

He added that subsequent air operations at Dunya Hill, a suspected bandit stronghold where General Tsiga was held, disrupted the terrorists, leading to the escape of several captives.

According to him, the former DG was unable to escape due to health concerns. “One of the captives, Barau Garba, a teacher at Government Secondary School in Tsiga and who was with General Tsiga was rescued by troops and he shared his experience via the attached video.

“Barau has since been reunited with his family in Tsiga town. “In another instance, troops assaulted Pauwa Hills and Matallawa area of Kankara Local Government Area in search of Brig.-Gen. Tsiga.

“However, they were only able to rescue 84 kidnapped victims from the area without locating him. “In the process, several terrorists/bandits were neutralised while three personnel sustained gunshot wounds,” he added.

