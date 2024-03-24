Abduction: Govt Deploying Strategies To Ensure Safety In Schools – Tinubu 

President Bola Tinubu has assured that his administration has commenced the deployment of requisite strategies to ensure that schools remained safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions.

The President gave this assurance yesterday while responding to the news that the 287 school children abducted by terrorists in Kuriga, Kaduna state have regained freedom.

The President who emphasized the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security, commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled the situation.

President Tinubu noted that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication were critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngrlale, Tinubu also welcomed the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.