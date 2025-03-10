Abduction: Efforts To Rescue Gen Tsiga, Others Ongoing – ACF

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has reassured the family of Brigadier-General Maharazu Ismail Tsiga (rtd) other kidnapped victims that, contrary to reports, the Forum is concerned with their ordeal and working for their rescue.

ACF in a statement said in line with on-going concerns about all victims of the scourge of banditry and terrorism in Nigeria, it has become pertinent to state that they are not resting on their oars.

The statement signed by ACF National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, also said the state of insecurity ravaging the country and the North is unacceptable.

ACF said, it does not consider it auspicious to engage the family of Tsiga in any public debate on the matter but “ACF also understands and shares in the frustration, anxiety and grief of the family of Gen. Tsiga (rtd.). “ACF assures all that, ab initio, it shares the concerns of everyone over his fate.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

