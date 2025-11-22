Abduction: Defence Minister Arrives Birnin Kebbi To Lead Rescue Operations

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has arrived Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, in compliance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive that he relocate to the state following the abduction of schoolgirls in Maga community.

Matawalle, who disclosed the update in a statement on Friday, said he had already met with Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), at the Government House to brief him on ongoing security measures.

The minister stated that he is now fully on ground to oversee security operations, coordinate rescue efforts, and ensure the safe return of the abducted students.

“In line with the directive of the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I arrived in Birnin Kebbi today. I have met with the Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, and will remain on ground to coordinate efforts for the swift rescue of the abducted schoolgirls,” Matawalle said.

He emphasized that the mission is clear and that security agencies will not rest until the girls are safely reunited with their families.

Tinubu had earlier ordered Matawalle to immediately relocate to Kebbi State to lead rescue operations after gunmen abducted students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, earlier in the week.