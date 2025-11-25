Abduction: Abbas Leads Reps On Solidarity Visit To Kebbi

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday, led a delegation on a solidarity visit to Kebbi State over the abduction of students of the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga area of the state.

At the meeting were several leaders in the House as well as members of the Kebbi State Executive Council and the State House of Assembly.

This is just as the speaker announced a donation of N20 million to the family of the slain Vice-Principal, Hassan Makuku, while urging Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State to immortalise the late teacher by naming the school after the official.

The speaker said: “I want to seize this opportunity as well to appreciate the role of the viceprincipal of the school where the incident took place; the heroic conduct that he displayed, which caused his death, to say this is somebody who has actually died in active service, and what he did is an example of what each public servant is supposed to do—to die for a cause.

“This is a man who died trying to shield the students from the kidnappers. “We want to seize this opportunity to pray for him, for Almighty Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.