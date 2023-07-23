Abducted Zamfara Students Cry For Help As Terrorists Threaten To Marry Them In A Week

In a video making rounds on the internet, the female students of Zamfara College of Art and Science who were kidnapped more than 174 days ago are seen pleading with the federal and state governments to save them.

The students pleaded for help in the widely shared video posted by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency specialist and security analyst in the Lake Chad region via his Twitter page.

New Telegraph learnt that the kidnapped victims, specially pleaded with the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal to rescue them and save them from being married off by their abductors.

It was reported that the students were kidnapped earlier in the year and the terrorists have demanded a ransom of N50 million to free them.

In the video tweeted by Zagazola, one of the students, while pleading and crying at gunpoint, said they had been in captivity since the administration of former Governor Bello Matawalle, who failed to rescue them till he left office on May 29, 2023.

She said: “For God’s sake, our mothers, we are in big trouble. We have been here since the administration of the former government,” she said tearfully. “We have spent 174 days inside the forest; that is almost six months.

“For the sake of God, our mothers, we have no one apart from you. Come and rescue us. The former governor could not rescue us. We are begging the new government of Dauda Lawal to help us.

“I am an orphan, my father is dead, please help us for God’s sake. My mother has no resources, please help us. These guys have vowed to marry us off within a week.”

The other three girls also lamented their frustration and begged the government to come to their aid.

Sad!!!

Imagine spending 170 days with bandits in a forest. They are pleading with Government to rescue them. pic.twitter.com/v3JXaVQS8a — Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) July 22, 2023