Abducted Wife Of Murdered Kwara Monarch’, Oloro Aremu-Cole Released

The abducted wife of the murdered monarch of Koro Ekiti in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state, Olori Aremu-Cole, has regained her freedom.

The little girl abducted alongside the Olori was also released, while 13 people have so far been arrested.

Also arrested was the person who wanted to receive the ransom for the kidnappers.

The Kwara State Police Command, in a statement by its spokesperson, DSP Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, also confirmed the rescue, adding: “Kwara

state police command wishes to update the good people of Kwara on the case of the assassination of the Olukoro of Koro Kingdom. Late Oba Olusegun Aremu-Cole, was gruesomely murdered in his palace on 1st February 2024.

“In the course of the investigation, the Inspector General of Police IGP KAYODE ADEOLU EGBETOKUN, PhD, NPM approved the deployment of a police chopper for aerial surveillance. This is to help comb the forest/boundary between Kwara and EKITI state.

“A joint operation comprising the Police, Military, D.S.S, Vigilante/Hunters who tirelessly combed the forest yielded positive results. This operation led to the successful rescue of the wife of the late monarch and one other at about 22:3 hours on 05/02/24. The rescued kidnap victims have been reunited with their families, hale and hearty.

“The operation also led to the arrest of 13 male suspects who are presently in custody. These suspects are undergoing vigorous interrogation with a view towards aiding the arrest of members of the gang at large.

“Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, CP VICTOR OLAIYA psc(+) remains resolute, maintaining his stand that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will face the full wrath of the law. He further urges the public to be calm and security conscious as they go about their daily activities without fear or anxiety.”